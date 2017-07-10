Exclusive: Charlton closing in on new deal for Ricky Holmes

Charlton are moving closer to agreeing a new deal with Ricky Holmes.

Sheffield United have pushed hard to try and land the 30-year-old winger but their approaches have been rebuffed by the Addicks.

And the South London Press has been told that Holmes is very close to penning improved terms.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has continually stated his desire to hold onto last season’s Player of the Year and the former Northampton man travelled to Ireland for their pre-season training camp.

The Addicks play their first friendly ahead of the new League One campaign against Crumlin United tonight.