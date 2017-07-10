Monday, July 10, 2017
Exclusive: Charlton closing in on new deal for Ricky Holmes

Exclusive: Charlton closing in on new deal for Ricky Holmes

By Richard Cawley -
0
1300
Charlton Althetic v Walsall, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 11 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Charlton are moving closer to agreeing a new deal with Ricky Holmes.

Sheffield United have pushed hard to try and land the 30-year-old winger but their approaches have been rebuffed by the Addicks.

And the South London Press has been told that Holmes is very close to penning improved terms.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has continually stated his desire to hold onto last season’s Player of the Year and the former Northampton man travelled to Ireland for their pre-season training camp.

The Addicks play their first friendly ahead of the new League One campaign against Crumlin United tonight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Exclusive: Charlton closing in on new deal for Ricky Holmes