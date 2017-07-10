Fred Onyedinma to sign new Millwall contract today – boss Harris delighted to keep attacker

Fred Onyedinma will sign a contract extension at Millwall today.

The South London Press exclusively revealed that the 20-year-old had agreed new terms with the Lions.

Onyedinma had been a free agent this summer – although would still have cost interested clubs a compensation fee – but hopes grew he would re-commit to Millwall when he reported back on time for pre-season training.

Onyedinma played in Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw at Dartford.

Lions manager Neil Harris said: “Fred has agreed a long-term contract with us. It was all agreed on Friday. He’ll put pen to paper on Monday.

“It is great news for the club and the boy is really happy, he called me yesterday and said how pleased he was. He thanked us for our patience, at times, but since June 26, and before that, Fred has been committed to signing.

“We just had to get the deal. There were a few little clauses but now the agent has agreed, the player has agreed and we have given our word as a club.

“It is great to have him back on board.”

Onyedinma can play both as a winger and as a secondary striker, performing the latter role during a 45-minute runout at Princes Park.

“He has that ability to play on the shoulder – a bit like Lee [Gregory],” said Harris. “Run behind and hurt teams.

“Aiden [O’Brien] and Jed [Wallace] can also play up there but they are more link players. Fred is the pace option.

“We also saw his ability in wide areas last year, in particular from December to March. At times he carried our attacking threat with the ball from box to box.

“We’ve spoken long and hard about improving his goal return and assist return. But what he has lacked in that he has given us in pace and presence. He scares the life out of people.

“You can’t substitute pace in the Championship. I’m really pleased he commits and brings his attributes again.”