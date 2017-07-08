Millwall boss: As long as we have not got injuries the Dartford friendly was a success

Neil Harris reckoned that Millwall’s 1-1 draw at Dartford in their first pre-season runout was a success – provided they did not pick up any injuries.

The Lions played two different teams in each half at Princes Park and needed Ben Thompson’s strike in the second period to cancel out the hosts’ lead.

“It was a very pre-season performance by us,” said Harris. “Dartford might have lost their lawnmower this week, their grass was a bit long!

“I just said to the boys that the most important thing is we got through the match without injuries. We moved the ball too slowly and we were a bit leggy in our performance – the boys have had a really tough week. Looking back, perhaps slightly too tough.

“We certainly need to be more clinical in the penalty area. We could have had seven or eight and in the Championship we are going to have to take our chances.

“We had some really good performances and others finding their way. The combination play on the park was poor. That comes when you throw players together when you haven’t done anything in training – you expect that.

“If we’ve come through with no injuries then I’m delighted with the day’s work.

“We wanted the boys to come into the game fatigued but with a little bit of freshness so they could get 45 minutes. Too many times we looked to take a breather, on the ball and off the ball. The idea in pre-season, first and foremost, is you hit your workloads. You need to up the tempo, on and off the ball.”

The Dartford goal came after keeper Tom King totally sliced a back-pass clearance, allowing Romaric Logan to slot home.

“You want those things out the way pre-season – he could play 600 games in his career and not make that mistake again,” said Harris. “It happens. Things like that aren’t an issue. He’s a young goalkeeper. You want him to have those concentration errors or bad luck in these games. No problem with that.”