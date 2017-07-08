Millwall draw friendly opener at Dartford

Ben Thompson’s second-half goal saw Millwall start their pre-season programme with a 1-1 draw at Dartford.

There were less than 50 seconds on the clock at Princes Park when new signing George Saville almost saw a free-kick creep in, Deron Ibrahim pushing his strike around the post.

Romaric Logan whipped a shot narrowly wide of Tom King’s goal while Lions striker Steve Morison slammed a chance over in the 12th minute.

King made a smart save at his near post to push out a Lyle Della Verde free-kick but it was a mistake by the goalkeeper which saw the Darts go ahead. He sliced a Shaun Hutchinson pass back and Logan was on hand to convert.

Ibrahim denied Fred Onyedinma from a tight angle, the young attacker released into space by Morison, in the final action of note in the first 45 minutes.

Millwall changed their entire 11 for the second half and Thompson equalised on 64 minutes. The midfielder surged into space and produced a low strike from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner.

Thompson drove another effort over the bar from distance in the 88th minute.