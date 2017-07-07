Victoria Silverman Column: Did you know what you wanted to do for a living when you were 12?

Did you know what you wanted to do for a living when you were 12? On Monday, my colleague Leila Thomas brought around 100 schoolgirls from Lewisham’s Prendergast Hilly Fields School into our offices via the charity she runs, Urban Synergy.

The aim was to open their eyes to career options, particularly around science, technology, engineering and maths.

The girls listened to a panel of young women technologists at our company, Thomson Reuters, and then we did ‘speed mentoring’ sessions moving from table to table as the girls asked around 10 of us questions about our careers paths.

They told us their aspirations. Some knew what they wanted to do. Vets, surgeons, pediatricians and cultural curator were in the mix. However, my favourite girl of the event had no idea about her future and said everyone thinks she should be a runner.

She was the child who made the room laugh and asked the panelists funny rather than serious questions, much to her teachers’ exasperation. (I love the quote by singer-songwriter Frank Zappa: “The more boring a child is, the more the parents, when showing off the child, receive adulation for being good parents — because they have a tame child-creature in their house.”).

Cheekiness in kids is an under-rated virtue. However, the problem of girls failing to study science-y subjects and maths is serious. With global investment in innovative sectors growing by 11 per cent to $17.4 billion in 2016 and less than one in 20 girls considering studying those subjects compared to one in five boys, it means that women stand to lose out on a lot of new jobs and earnings as driverless cars, crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and new medicines power economies around the world, including our own. As I moved from table to table ‘speed mentoring’ I felt a bit embarrassed. There are no straight As in my school history.

Despite throwing my arm up in class at Stockwell Manor and Dick Sheppard, I never did the homework or revised for exams. I thought I knew it all already, and left school with one B grade O-level or GCSE-equivalent and the rest Cs and possibly an unclassified in maths. However, my teachers put me in for four A-levels. Finding the step up too hard, I went to the Job Centre in Tottenham Court Road, which was in the foyer of Capital Radio, and found a job in an antique shop.

The lady from the auction house Sotheby’s told me I should learn Arabic as the shop had an Islamic art collection and knowing the inscriptions on the vases and plates would be useful. I went to Morley College night school and learned to read and write. Doing this set me on a path towards a degree, a master’s and a lifelong love of learning. But that all came later, and I remember turning up at a magazine looking for volunteers with just a poem and my appalling academic record.

The editors setting up the magazine turned down my request to get involved, but I refused to leave, saying that they were all blokes and it was about time they had a girl on board. A sub-editing course paid for by working in a Chinese restaurant and car cleaning for the waiters led to a paid position on a magazine and a day release course at the London College of Printing up in Farringdon.

Eventually, I did a degree. Thank goodness for a charity like Urban Synergy that supports teenagers in London by building confidence through events like the one I attended on Monday. Neither me nor runner girl had a clue what we wanted to be at age 12, but it was a sweet moment to tell her she’ll be fine, and to know that with a personality like hers, she’ll go far.