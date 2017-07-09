Greenwich theatre column, with James Haddrell

One of the things that we strive to do at Greenwich Theatre every year is to defy expectations.

When we unveil a new season we want people to recognise it as somehow right for Greenwich, in keeping with what we do, our values and our areas of excellence, but we never want it to be predictable.

Regulars to the theatre will have come to recognise our passion for supporting some of the most exciting emerging theatre companies working in the UK today, providing a springboard from the unpaid and often unrecognised fringe into the world of mainstream theatre.

They do that with the aid of our combined staff knowledge, the opportunity to use our well-equipped mid-scale venue to enhance theatre craft, or the chance to try out new ideas in our new studio. However, this summer we are planning an event to further surprise audiences.

Drawing on some of those commitments we are supporting a UK circus company called Elusive Circus to bring a new genre of work to the stage at Greenwich Theatre – and to do the same to the audience.

Titled DUST, the new show from Tamzen Moulding and her company will see the theatre reimagined, with audiences of just 60 people at a time welcomed onto the stage and into the world of the performance, immersing them in a new circus-fuelled world and encouraging them to move around within that world.

This new family circus show will follow the journey of a character who starts on the outside of the black and white world and gets drawn into the circus.

However once inside the monochrome circus is it ever possible to return?

Dust promises to bring the child-like wonder associated with both circus and fairy-tales together on the stage.

It is quirky and has scary moments, like all the best fairy tales (what would The Little Mermaid be without the sea witch, or Red Riding Hood without the wolf?) but it will make it feel as though the impossible is actually happening around the audience.

Circus is often seen as separate to mainstream theatre. The world of theatre is built on the principle of storytelling, and generally audiences do not go to the circus to be told a story. Rather, they go to marvel at the level of skill on show.

However, in truth every circus performance is built on storytelling. Even at its most basic, the excitement of watching a high-wire artist move across a performance space, or a clown attempt to complete a simple task against all the odds, means watching a story unfold.

Expanding that principle to use circus skills to create a world in which a story is told, and in which the audience is involved, is entirely appropriate.

DUST is just one of the shows this season that will take audiences somewhere new, use unexpected skills or use the space of the theatre differently to confound expectations, so roll up, roll up… and prepare to be surprised to be surprised.

James Haddrell is the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre