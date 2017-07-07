Further education college created by three way merger first student awards

A further education college created by a three way merger celebrated its first successful year with awards ceremony.

Greenwich travel and tourism student Iwan MacKenzie won the top gong at London South East Colleges inaugural awards event which was held on Tuesday. The college was formed a year ago from the merger of Greenwich Community College and Bexley College with Bromley College of Higher and Further Education

A total of 17 students were presented with awards for their exceptional performance and effort including Iwan Mackenzie from the Greenwich Campus who was awarded the “Principal’s Award for Outstanding Success”. The winners who came from across the college’s Bromley, Bexley, Greenwich and Orpington campuses included students in areas such as business, public services, law, hospitality and engineering.

They were presented with their prizes by Apprentice-winner and TV presenter, Michelle Dewberry, who spoke to guests about her own rise to success, against the odds. Guests at the event at Rose Bruford College in Sidcup included student’s families and friends, representatives from the councils and employers from the region.

Ms Dewberry, who spoke about her journey since leaving school early with no qualifications, said: “Hearing these students’ stories has been so inspiring and I commend all the award winners here tonight. It is so important for us all to stop and take a moment out of our busy lives to reflect on success. Everyone has a different story and a different set of challenges, but achievement should be celebrated and used to inspire one another. My advice is to set yourself targets and follow your dreams. The world is an exciting place and with enough drive and determination, you can achieve success.”

On being presented with his award, Iwan MacKenzie: “I have to say, I’m hugely shocked to receive this. I’m so glad I brought my mum and dad with me. They are literally brimming with pride right now.”

Principal of LSEC Sam Parrett, said: “It has been a wonderful evening, hearing about our students’ exceptional achievements and successes. This is a particularly special year for us – the first as LSEC. Bringing together three colleges has been no easy task but I thank both staff and students for playing their part in such a successful merger.

“And tonight’s event has been a great way to end the year. We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received and continue to receive from staff, stakeholders, governors, parents, students, employers and each local authority. Michelle was a very inspiring host.

“Our college brings together communities, enabling people to gain the qualifications and skills they need to achieve career success. All our award winners are inspirational and set an amazing example to others – showing the dedication and commitment needed for success. I congratulate them and wish them all the very best for the future.”

LSEC works with more than 1000 employers and four were recognised on the night for their outstanding support. These were The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, London Borough of Bexley, Alison Price & Co. and RM&A Stewart.