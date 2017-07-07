Best Millwall transfer window in years? Boss Neil Harris has his say on the summer activity

Neil Harris reckons the time to judge Millwall’s transfer dealings will be in October.

The Lions landed Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin this week, with the former Fleetwood Town defender penning a two-year contract with the Championship new boys.

It has led to Millwall fans hailing it as one of the club’s most successful ever transfer windows with five incoming deals already done and the Lions working on bringing Reading centre-back Jake Cooper back to The Den.

“I would say it is early days,” said Harris when discussing the club’s activity this summer. “Business hasn’t finished for us. “We’ve still got a couple more players we’d like to bring in and we’re edging the Fred [Onyedinma] situation closer by the day.

“We feel we’ve added quality and competitions, that’s key. We know we’ve added really good people at really good ages.

“We’ve had good success in the windows the last few years. Players have come in either long-term or short-term and contributed.

“The money we have been spending, supported by the chairman, has been really pivotal. Not only does it get you players at the right age but it also attracts other players to want to come as well. We’re putting a good squad together, but will they come and be a success? We hope so. I think we’ll know more by October.”

Winger Onyedinma, out of contract but training with the Lions, will only feature in Saturday’s friendly at Dartford if he has penned fresh terms.

“There is movement – just very slow,” said Harris. “Fred has grafted. He’s training as well as I’ve ever seen him train. He won’t play at Dartford if the paperwork is not signed, because he is not legally contracted to the club.

“We’ll just have to watch this space, whether we get completion or not on Friday afternoon.”

McLaughlin, 25, was also linked with Leeds United, Bristol City and Bolton. Millwall now have both full-backs who were voted in the PFA League One Team of the Year, with James Meredith snapped up from Bradford City on a free.

“There was a hell of a lot of competition to sign Conor from clubs maybe perceived to be bigger than us in terms of finances and fanbase,” said Harris. “He has taken the decision to move his family from up north to London, it shows a level of commitment to want to come and play for us.”