Millwall set to outsell Charlton on season tickets for first time in over 20 years

Millwall look set to have higher season-ticket sales than Charlton for the first time in over 20 years.

The Addicks revealed at a recent fans’ forum meeting that 4,730 tickets had been issued towards the end of June – with that figure including comps.

Millwall are understood to be approaching the 6,500 mark.

It is not just down to the switch in divisions as Charlton still outsold their South London rivals in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns when they were last sitting a league below.

Season ticket numbers at The Valley have been hit badly since relegation from the Championship.

Charlton claimed 6,500 had been shifted last season but will need a significant upturn in demand to hit the same total again for their second successive season at League One level.

“We’re very encouraged by the figures we’ve reached so far,” said Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh.

“There is still a few weeks until that first home League game of the season against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday August 12, so we’re hopeful that the number will continue to grow between now and then.

“It is a long-term objective to increase the core supporter base who attend matches regularly at The Den. To have at least 10,000 attending our home games week-in, week-out is where we want to get to. Season tickets are of course important to that but we want more members and better matchday sales.

“Improved engagement with the supporters has been a key focus of mine since I arrived towards the back end of last year. Micky Simpson, our Fan on the Board, has assisted with that and we are starting to feel that there is a much better relationship between the club and the fans. It is imperative that we continue to build on that.

“There has been a great feel-good factor around the club since winning promotion at Wembley but even before that our season ticket sales were well up on the year before. That says a lot about the job Neil (Harris) has been doing and the way the players have been performing for a sustained period of time.

“Staff at the club are working extremely hard to build on that momentum and their efforts are being rewarded with impressive season ticket and memberships sales – but we want more and more. We want matchdays at The Den to be a great experience regardless of what happens during the 90 minutes of football so we’re looking at every aspect of our offering to make sure it is improved for 2017/18.”