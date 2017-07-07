Do the Doula – it’s the done thing

There’s only one big problem with Sophie Brigstocke being the Doula of the Year for Clapham and that’s her explaining what a doula is.

First, it’s nothing to do with money – that’s moolah.

A doula is someone, usually non-medical, who helps expectant and then new parents through the potential emotional and physical minefield of pregnancy and early parenthood.

The word has only been in use in the UK since 2001 – it is ancient Greek for “female slave”.

So unless you are learned in ancient languages with a working knowledge of Athenian pre-Christian social history, you’d be entitled to puzzlement.

Sophie also now teaches how to doul – a verb which sounds like something gymnastic is involved.

She was nominated for the award in February and won it at the annual MaMa conference in April in Ayr, Scotland.

“I was just really lucky because my clients and colleagues took the time to fill in the nomination forms,” she said.

“The feedback I got was that I was passionate, non-judgemental, good at pointing out evidence-based information, and easy for health professionals to talk to.

“There are stories out there of doulas and midwives not getting on, but I believe my role is to support everyone involved in the birth.

“Midwives have a hard enough job to do – and clinical responsibility – without being hampered by me. There is also a myth that we only promote natural, drug-free home births, which is not true.

“The glass trophy sits in my office on a very high cupboard. It is a lovely affirmation of what I do.”

It can be very draining, particularly the long hours without sleep around the birth. But everyone benefits from doula support.

“But women have been supporting each other through birth since the beginning of time,” said Sophie. “I am there to give parents evidence-based information about contractions, dilating, pushing, things like that.

“An extraordinary cocktail of hormones makes those things happen in women’s bodies. If they understand the process, it can transform childbirth into a more fulfilling and positive experience.”

Her award means she will be the first doula to give a keynote speech at the annual MaMa conference in Glasgow next year; and she has been invited to be on the panel of a University of Westminster holistic healthcare conference.

The former temp and film company development executive was made redundant soon after son Alfie was born in 2002.

“I was fortunate because I did not need to work full-time because of my husband’s earnings,” she said. “I was able to decide that I wanted first and foremost to be a mum. I decided to train as a massage therapist and baby massage teacher. I had never heard of doulas.”

After the birth of daughter Emily in 2005, she read an article in a Sunday newspaper about a woman who had changed careers to go into the profession, though.

“I loved working with women in baby massage but had heard a lot of stories about traumatic births and how isolated women felt postnatally. Doulas filled that gap,” she said. “I fell in love with the idea.”

She trained with a company, Nurturing Birth, and now runs it jointly. But the initial phase was tough. “My family and friends rallied round – they performed miracles to make it work,” she said. “They took my kids when I had to go off to a birth. You have to be able to drop everything and then go for up to four days without sleep during a birth. Quite a few drop out because of that.

“Slowly but surely, I started going off and supporting mums.”

She was invited to train as a breastfeeding peer supporter and become a feeding volunteer at St Thomas’s Hospital. Nurturing Birth asked her to teach doula-ing.

Then the company’s founder left the UK for Canada in 2014 and Sophie took over jointly with colleague Florence Etienne-Jackson. She now teaches in places as far flung as Dubai and Portugal.

The company has also compiled the international Nurturing Birth Directory since last year – where any pregnant woman or new parent can find birth and feeding services. Sophie used to be a development executive for a small independent movie company, Open Road Films. She wouldn’t switch back for anything, though.

“I have found supporting mums jaw-droppingly brilliant and inspiring,” she said. “I make a commitment to be there for as long as it takes. But it can be tough going three or four days with very little sleep, and not being able to see or care for my family.”

For details go to www.nurturingbirth.co.uk or www.sophiebrigstocke.com; the Nurturing Birth Directory – www.nurturingbirthdirectory.com