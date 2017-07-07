Lambeth demands clarity from government on cladding tests

Lambeth council has written to the Government complaining about the lack of clarity on its cladding tests.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) has asked for samples of all tower block cladding to see if it is aluminium composite material (ACM), which is believed to have aided the spread of the flames in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

But Lambeth leader Councillor Lib Peck said residents needed more reassurance. Lambeth owns 122 medium (six to nine storeys) and high rise (10 storeys and above) residential blocks.

Samples of cladding from blocks over six storeys were submitted to the DCLG for testing, with a particular focus on ACM cladding. Lambeth submitted cladding samples from all 31 of its cladded or partially-cladded blocks.

Cllr Peck has written to Communities Secretary Sajid Javid to say: “We now have residents in 30 blocks across the borough who have been told in the media that cladding is dangerous, that cladding is being tested, and that there has been a 100 per cent fail rate for all cladding which has been through a combustibility test.

“While we, as a council, are carrying out detailed fire risk assessments on these blocks alongside the fire brigade to ensure all safety measures are in place, many residents’ primary concern is cladding which is not being tested.

“It is essential that these residents have the reassurance that they are safe in their homes.”

In a letter addressed to residents in the borough’s blocks, Cllr Peck said: “Lambeth officers have confirmed that all Lambeth Housing structures have an up-to-date fire risk assessment. There are a range of actions required as a result of the assessments which are being followed up – and blocks are being prioritised.

“Our Director of Housing Services chairs a fortnightly health and safety meeting which monitors the action plan and reviews fire risk. He is also meeting with the Health & Safety team to review further actions following [Grenfell] and these will include: l Reviewing blocks which have similar designs to Grenfell. l Writing to all residents in blocks to reassure them, confirm there is an up-to-date risk assessment and remind them to not use communal areas or walkways for storage of any kind. l Meeting LFB to discuss evacuation procedures and ensure notices in blocks are renewed or updated where required.

“Finally, I am sure we would all like to place on record our collective appreciation to the London Fire Brigade, and London Ambulance Service, who worked to bring the fire under control and keep residents as safe as possible.

“As we know more about the cause of the fire, lessons learned and good practice will follow which will be reviewed alongside Lambeth procedures.

“We have a dedicated central fire safety team to respond to immediate concerns and queries in relation to high rise properties as a response to the Grenfell incident. This is working within our existing health and safety team.

“Although we have recently complete Fire Risk Assessments (FRAs) to all relevant buildings, we are undertaking an immediate audit in our high rise properties (10 storeys and above). This will include all fire safety and housekeeping arrangements.

“We are carrying out a further technical building-specific review of the fire risk assessments for all our high rise properties that have cladding.

“We have extracted samples of all cladding used on our medium/high rise residential buildings and submitted those samples to Government for testing (we are awaiting results).

“We are continuing to work closely with the fire authorities to make sure our properties are safe and meet the required standards. We will follow any new findings or recommendations following the Grenfell fire investigation, where they apply.

“We are issuing practical fire safety advice to residents and information will be updated on our website to respond to immediate concerns and queries.

“We will be offering battery operated smoke detectors to any residents living in a high rise property where there is no smoke alarm fitted, for them to install in their flat.”

The cost of tower block cladding sampling inspections is £39,000 and is being met within the Housing Planned Maintenance budget. Lambeth’s Conservative leader Councillor Tim Briggs has been reassured all fire risk assessments are up to date.

But he added: “The political leadership of the housing department under Labour is in turmoil, and the propaganda and crisis control from the Labour-Lambeth spin department serves to deepen the divide between what residents are told and what they experience. “The Labour-Lambeth response to the chaos in the housing department has been to divide the responsibility between two Labour councillors so that no one councillor can get a political grip on what needs to be done.”

The four 13-storey blocks of the Ledbury Estate, Peckham, are the only ones in the borough with fire marshals on 24-hour patrol. No other council-run blocks have such patrols, as was claimed in our story in today’s South London Press. We apologise for the error.