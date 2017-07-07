Sedgehill School in academy partnership to continue improvement journey

A comprehensive deemed “inadequate” by Ofsted has entered into a partnership with an academy group with “a strong track record of improving schools.”

Sedgehill School is to team up with United Learning in a three year “school improvement deal” but the secondary is not becoming an academy and will remain the responsibility of Lewisham council as a community school. However the partnership, which is to begin in September, is set to give pupils, staff and parents some certainty following a year when an academy sponsor had been sought without success.

UL is a non profit making trust with 12 independent schools and 44 academies and has a strong track record of improving schools, in inner London. The move will also give the school in Sedgehill Road, Catford a sister school in Lambeth Academy. An Ofsted report in February 2016 found the school’s overall effectiveness to be inadequate.

The judgement by the Government inspectors found its effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and personal development of pupils all inadequate. The report also noted that work to safe guard pupils and their achievements were inadequate, attendance was lower than average and concerns were raised over pupils behaviour.

An further Ofsted report last November found safe guarding of pupils effective and attendance improving but stated work was still needed as some pupils behaviour continued to be unacceptable. An Interim Executive Board (IEB) was put in place along with a head of school Mr Andrew Milliken and chief executive officer Mrs Julia Scannel following the Ofsted report in February.

The decision to enter into the partnership with UL was made by the IEB and supported by the Regional Schools Commissioner and Lewisham council to broker the arrangement.Irene Cleaver, the chair of the IEB, told parents in a letter that from September 1 “Sedgehill School will move on to the next stage in its school improvement journey.

“Since the Ofsted judgement last year, there has been a period of uncertainty for the school and we are grateful to Mrs Scannell and Mr Milliken and all the staff for continuing to move the school forward during this difficult period.

“Working with the Department of Education and the local authority, we have entered a ‘school improvement’ partnership with UL. The trust has a focus on improving schools in areas of deprivation and educational under performance. In the schools it has worked with so far, support from the trust has led to those schools improving rapidly. UL is very experienced with working in challenging and diverse inner city areas.”

She said as Sedgehill is to remain a community school and “staff will remain on their same contracts”. Ms Cleaver thanked Ms Scannell and Mr Milliken “who have achieved much in the implementation of our improvement plan”. She confirmed that board members Robert Ellis and Bernie Borland stepping down and a new larger board will be established.

Councillor Paul Maslin, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Our priority continues to be improving education for present and future students at Sedgehill School.

“There has been a period of uncertainty while an academy sponsor has been sought. We are pleased that this is now at an end and that the school is beginning a partnership with the successful and popular Lambeth Academy, part of UL. The UL trust has a strong reputation and track record of improving schools in inner London. Sedgehill will remain a community school and will still be part of the family of schools in Lewisham.”