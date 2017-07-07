Lewisham planners reject 34 storey tower scheme with no social housing

A development with a 34 storey tower and 950 homes including no social housing for Lewisham town centre was turned down by planners.

The revised plans for phase two of the Lewisham Gateway development were unanimously rejected by Lewisham council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday night.

Proposals drawn up by Muse Developments for five blocks in the area between the town’s railway stations and shopping centre aimed to update the scheme which gained planning permission in 2009.

There was widespread concern had been expressed over the lack of social housing in the plans and the council deferred the decision in March and requested further information from the developers.

Muse had highlighted that there was an overspend on its contribution towards reconfigurating the Lewisham roundabout. The subsequent presented financial appraisal concludes that the scheme is unable to support the delivery of affordable housing on viability grounds.

There has also been concern that the revisions included a hike in one of the towers from 25 to 34 storeys. Residents have expressed worries about the impact of the tower on the skyline and nearby conservation areas. Many argued the revised bigger scheme was too bulky for the site and would overshadow the area.

The Blackheath Society were among those who feared the tower’s go-ahead would set the wrong precedent for high buildings in the town centre.

The revised scheme reduces the space for education or office use at the bottom of one of the buildings as these are not considered as in demand as envisaged in 2006 when the first plans were drawn up. The new plans allow more space for the proposed hotel, shops and leisure space which could include a cinema.

Welcoming the decision Nick Patton from the Blackheath Society, said: “No one is keener than us to see regeneration in Lewisham town centre but not at any cost. Councillors have listened to the concerns of their residents and considered the wider and long-term needs of the community for more affordable housing, diverse economic benefits and high quality public spaces. There now needs to be an urgent public debate about the pros and cons of tall buildings of more than 25 storeys.

“This has become the new norm in Lewisham town centre over the last few years but developers are now pushing for 30 storeys and higher. This could have a large and lasting impact on local communities, infrastructure, services, and the public realm. It needs to be approached with caution, taking into account lessons being learnt from the last few years of rapid building, road remodelling, new travel patterns and rapidly changing economic markets.”

Councillor Alan Hall said: “I moved the motion to oppose this application and my colleagues voted unanimously in support because there was no commitment to affordable housing. There was no social housing.

John Keidan, Chair of Lewisham Green Party said: “The proposal up for approval would have seen nearly one thousand new flats built, but not one of these would have been affordable. At Tuesday’s yesterday’s meeting, I called on the Council not to squander this once in a generation opportunity.

“Lewisham Greens have been campaigning for some years now, together with a wide range of local community groups, against many aspects of the proposed redevelopment of Lewisham Town Centre. We are not against all re-development at all, but we want to see a town centre is truly an asset to the community, with more open spaces and access to the rivers and with housing that local people will be able to afford.”