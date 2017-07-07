Dons boss: This is first summer we have landed all our top transfer targets

Neal Ardley says this summer has been a first for AFC Wimbledon – in terms of landing the players at the top of their wanted list.

The Dons sold midfielder Jake Reeves to Bradford City yesterday in a £150,000 deal but also moved to add Sheffield United goalkeeper George Long on a season-long loan deal.

Long was initially on a 15-strong shortlist which was eventually cut to two names – and Ardley opted for the 23-year-old Blade.

“It is a rare summer of getting all our number one targets so far,” said Wimbledon manager Ardley. “Normally you identify the top one but end up with the second or third choice on your list.

“We had a bit of time before the end of last season to firm up ideas because we weren’t close to relegation or the play-offs, which is a bit of a rarity. We knew we were in a definite league and could plan.

“As soon as the season finished we had a go at some of our targets.”

Former Crystal Palace striker Kwesi Appiah, Gillingham frontman Cody McDonald and Cardiff centre-back Deji Oshilaja have all arrived on frees after their contracts expired.

“We chanced our arm a little with Kwesi,” said Ardley. “He can probably play at Championship level, but we asked him ‘are you going to be playing regularly? If the answer is possibly not then is that the right club?’

“Cody is a super-talented boy and knows where the goal is. Lyle Taylor likes to help build up play and drift out wide – Cody is off the shoulder of defenders and gets in the box.

“Kwesi is a mix of the two.

“I wouldn’t want to play against those three and with [Andy] Barcham also breaking forward. There is a lot of pace there.

“Deji was absolutely loved by our fans when he came in on loan. He can handle the ball, is very athletic and can play anywhere across the back four.”