AFC Wimbledon striker Tyrone Barnett has joined Port Vale.

The Dons have revamped their frontline with Dominic Poleon sold to Bradford City and incoming deals for ex-Crystal Palace forward Kwesi Appiah and former Gillingham goal-grabber Cody McDonald.

Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley told the club’s website: “Tyrone wanted to play more than he did here and we wanted to give him that opportunity. We thank Tyrone for his efforts at the club and we wish him well for the future.”