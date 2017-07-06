Exclusive: Nottingham Forest interested in Fulham keeper

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton is interested in signing Fulham goalkeeper David Button.

The Whites stopper worked under Warburton at Brentford.

Forest are in the market for a new number one and Button is understood to be on their list of targets.

The 28-year-old has a deal until the summer of 2019 but lost his number one jersey to Marcus Bettinelli in the closing weeks of the campaign.

It remains to be seen if Fulham will consider any offers they receive for Button, who they signed from Brentford around a year ago.