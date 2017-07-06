Thursday, July 6, 2017
Millwall new boy to sit out Dartford pre-season friendly

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic's Ricky Holmes and Fleetwood Town's Conor McLaughlin battle for the ball

Millwall’s latest signing Conor McLaughlin and his Northern Ireland international team-mate Shane Feguson will both sit out Saturday’s friendly at Dartford.

McLaughlin penned a two-year deal with the Lions this week after his Fleetwood Town contract ran out.

Both McLaughlin and Ferguson had a shortened summer break as they had two matches for their country.

McLaughlin only returned from honeymoon this week.

“Conor and Fergie won’t play at Dartford,” said Lions boss Neil Harris. “They will play some in-house minutes at the start of next week and then come and play in Portugal.

“They will train Saturday morning and then come over to the game and watch their team-mates.

“It will give an opportunity to some of our younger players to show what they can do.

“We’re going to play a couple of games in Portugal behind closed doors at the training complex. We will play one English side and one Portuguese side.”

