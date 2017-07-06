Surrey skipper: Our approach to 50-over cricket may need a change

Perhaps it was the frustration of losing a third successive Lord’s final, but Gareth Batty intimated, in the post-match press conference, that Surrey could do with going back to the drawing board when it comes to their approach to 50-over cricket.

“Maybe we need to look at the make-up of our side a little bit more and get that right, well, not maybe, we do,” said the Surrey skipper, before adding: “You can’t keep losing and expect to say that it’s right, because obviously it isn’t. But that’ll be something we address further down the line. 50-over cricket is done for another year, but we’ll address where we’re at another day.”

Batty cited an over reliance on certain individuals at various stages throughout their Royal London One-Day campaign – a campaign that started with Somerset’s Roelof van der Merwe hitting a match-altering 165 not out at Taunton and ended with Alex Hales re-writing the record books with an unbeaten 187 in the final for Notts.

There were also wobbles with the bat, the most obvious one cropping up in last Saturday’s final, when, after Batty won the toss, Surrey’s 172-2 soon became 180-5.

“If we’re honest we gave a few wickets away in the middle of our innings,” said the 39-year-old off-spinner. “I wouldn’t say we were bowled out particularly. I know that’s the nature of the beast in white ball cricket, but we allowed Notts to bowl to us.

“We need to learn from that. It’s not the first time it’s happened – we’ve been guilty of it in the group stage and it’s something we need to address. It comes down to the balance and the skills sets we have as a group.

“We were in a good place (at 172-2) and in an ideal position to crack on and get more than what we did, but we didn’t. It was still, potentially, enough; it turns out it wasn’t.

“We could have and should have made the difference in other parts of the game. Alex Hales played very well and put us on the back foot, but, also, I think we fed him a few balls, so you can’t say it was all one-sided.

“We put a few balls up there, which quality players, quality batsmen put away. I certainly feel we made it slightly easier for him, but, look, he played very, very well.

“We can’t and shouldn’t be reliant on certain individuals. Everybody has got to be performing their roles and what’s required of them. I think that was pretty evident, and it’s not about today, it’s a work in progress we will be addressing.”