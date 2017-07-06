Championship defences will not enjoy playing against Millwall frontman warns AFC Wimbledon manager

Neal Ardley reckons that Championship defences are in for a major test when they face Millwall striker Tom Elliott.

The big frontman was AFC Wimbledon’s top-scorer last season but moved to the Lions this summer when his contract expired.

Dons boss Ardley got the best out of Elliott – and is backing Millwall chief Neil Harris to do the same.

“With Neil being a very good striker in his playing days I’m sure Tom will be fine,” said Ardley. “I think Neil will play to his strengths and ask questions of Championship defences.

“I’m not sure many would want to play against Steve Morison and Tom, in Lee Gregory you have a guy who can pick up pieces.

“I’m sure Championship defenders have played against a big man like Tom before, but it’s whether they have played against someone who gets used quite so often and things go through them – that is a different kettle of fish.”

Ardley has no issues with Elliott’s decision to quit Wimbledon.

“He was brilliant all the way through, he didn’t mess us around. He said he would love to get a chance in the Championship and if not he wants to stay here.

“We gave him a little bit of space but as soon as he knew he was on his way to the Championship, Tom was on the phone straightaway and asking my advice.”

Both Elliott and Dominic Poleon, sold to Bradford last week, had the best scoring campaigns under Ardley’s tutelage last season.

“It’s not rocket science,” he said. “We try to set the team up to create as many chances as we can. We like our full-backs to get forward and I like us to hit good stats for the final third – get bodies in there.

“It’s not just what forwards do outside the box but they also need to get inside it and on the end of things.

“I know we failed to score at the end of last season but we still created a hell of a lot. There’s no real secret, you have to work your socks off for the team.”