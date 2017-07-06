Former Millwall man makes multi-million pound move to Premier League

Former Millwall defender Scott Malone has joined Huddersfield Town in a deal netting Fulham up to £5million.

The ex-Lions full-back is thought to have initially cost the Premier League new boys in the region of £3m.

Huddersfield were happy to double Malone’s wages and he has signed a three-year contract.

Malone was sold by Millwall to Cardiff City in a £100,000 transfer in January 2015. He headed back to the capital when Fulham did a swap deal last summer, Jazz Richards heading in the opposite direction.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner said: “I’m excited to welcome Scott to Huddersfield Town. Our fans will have seen in our games against Fulham last season what a good player he is and I know his abilities will suit our style of play very well.

“Scott is a good physical presence and is a very capable defender, plus he adds a lot going forward. He shows good football intelligence to time his forward runs and can setup goals for teammates and scoring them himself.