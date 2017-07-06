Millwall boss Neil Harris: Summer deals mean I can be more flexible tactically

Millwall boss Neil Harris is ready to tweak his tactics this season after admitting he has greater scope following early success in the transfer market.

Right-back Conor McLaughlin became the fifth signing made by the Lions this summer, the former Fleetwood Town defender penning a two-year contract yesterday.

McLaughlin can also play as a right wing-back.

“I’m not talking about changing drastically – it will be a similar system – but I can adjust the personnel to make it more attack-minded or more defence-minded,” said Harris.

“We might be more counter-attacking away from home, you’ll need ball-carriers in the team, and there might be times at home we want to play with width one side and tucked in on the other.

“There are lots of different options.

“At times last year we didn’t quite have a change in us, because of personnel or not having players available to us. At times I wanted to play a certain way but didn’t have the bodies in the team to do it.

“We relied heavily on Steve Morison at times being a focal point. Bringing in Tom [Elliott] gives us that this year.

“At times we may want to play three central midfielders, certainly away from home – play with runners off the front lads. There are different scenarios we can us. I’m looking forward to trialling that in pre-season.”