Full go ahead for IKEA Greenwich £100m store with community rooftop garden

IKEA has unveiled details of its £100m Greenwich store which is to feature a unique rooftop pavilion and biodiversity garden for community use.

The Swedish home furnishing company has confirmed that Greenwich council has now granted full planning permission for its store on the Millennium Way Retail Park, Bugsby’s Way. IKEA says the 33,000 square metre store due to open late 2018 is to be is most sustainable to date and will include unique community spaces.

It has been revealed the development, on the site of the now bulldozed eco Sainsbury’s building built to mark the millennium, is to feature a unique rooftop pavilion with a community area and a biodiversity garden. IKEA Greenwich which is also to have a market hall, showroom, warehouse, restaurant and crèche is set to create 500 jobs.

Jobs on offer will include full and part time positions in roles including sales, customer relations, interior design and food. IKEA is promising that all new workers will be paid the Real Living Wage which is £9.75 per hour in London and be granted a generous benefit package.

Hege Saebjornsen, the sustainability manager for the UK, said: “IKEA is dedicated to having a positive impact on the environment and the lives we touch, and the Greenwich store will be the company’s most sustainable store to date. It will include environmental features such as rainwater harvesting, PV solar panels and will meet a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ Certification Rating”.

He said: “All IKEA stores generate electricity from PV panels on the roof and aim to be as sustainable as possible. Importantly we have designed a store in Greenwich with customer and community in mind, a place where people can meet, learn, shop and share.”

Gillian Drakeford, the country manager for IKEA UK said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Royal Borough of Greenwich has supported our decision to open a new IKEA store. It recognises the significant contribution IKEA will bring to the local economy and jobs market in Greenwich and the surrounding areas. It also emphasises the commitment of IKEA to the UK with our continuing expansion plans, this is excellent news and we are very much looking forward to being a good neighbour in Greenwich.”

Tim Farlam, the real estate manager for IKEA UK, said: “Throughout this process we have held regular discussions with the local community and we have considered the various comments raised by residents to ensure that the final store design met the needs of both IKEA and the surrounding community. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the people of Greenwich to develop our store.”