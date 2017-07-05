Greenwich reassures its six cladded blocks use different material from Grenfell

MandyLittle

Greenwich council has given reassurances that its six cladded blocks use a different material from the Grenfell tower but extra safety tests are being made.

The authority says it has been working tirelessly to reassure residents of high and low rise blocks that its buildings are safe and comply with current fire safety guidance. The council has also reviewed its fire risk assessments of towers since the fire at Grenfell Tower. It is now urgently exploring how sprinklers can be provided and is expecting the government to contribute towards the cost.

A spokeswoman, said: “We have six blocks that have cladding. They all use a product called “FunderMax Exterior Cladding Panels” which are high pressure laminated panels made from cellulose fibres impregnated with synthetic resin. The product meets Class ‘0’ categorisation which means it meets current fire safety standards and the product minimises the spread of fire.”

“We have not had to send any samples to the Government as this was only requested for cladding made form Aluminium Composite Material as was the case at Grenfell and the Royal Borough does not have ACM cladding on its blocks. We are arranging third party testing of samples in conjunction with the London Fire Brigade to provide the maximum reassurance possible to our residents

We will act on and take any necessary action following our updated risk assessments and in response to any revised guidance from the London Fire Brigade that arises from the investigation into the fire at Grenfell Tower.

A dedicated email email fire-safety@royalgreenwich.gov.uk and phone line 020 8921 6383 has been set up for residents who have concerns.