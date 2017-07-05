Campaign to save exceptional Greenwich Peninsula gasholder grows

A campaign is growing to save an “exceptional” gas holder from the bulldozer and give it a new lease of life like other such structures across the world.

Concerns over the future of the former East Greenwich Gasholder on Greenwich Peninsula are being aired as the council is currently consulting on a future blue print for development on its site. There are worries as the draft report suggests the structure, which has become an iconic landmark, would be completely demolished. Listing for the gas holder which is the biggest in Europe has also been refused.

But many people argue the structure should be kept and reused as similar gas holders have across the world which have been reinvented as cultural centres, concert halls, flats, offices and even in one case in Germany a diving centre.

Mary Mills from Greenwich Industrial Society said: “The gas holder is exceptional and is one of the biggest ever built. It is also dramatically sited as a local landmark. The draft of the consultation implies all evidence of this monumental landmark would be obliterated. There are twitter and face book pages being set up in support of keeping the gas holder asking residents to vote and comment and they are getting massive support.”

Ms Mills has written extensively on the history and importance of the gas holder and the industrial legacy of the area. She has highlighted that the structure was built to revolutionary principles as the out-of-town mega works for Livesey’s South Metropolitan Company from the Old Kent Road. Built in the 1880’s it was intended as show piece for the company’s ideals and standards. Due to the marshy subsoil on the peninsula, rather than being semi underground like most gas holders, it was was built on an embankment to rise 180 feet to hold up to 8.2 million cubic feet of gas.

The ongoing Greenwich Peninsula site GP3 consultation sets out a draft vision for the 5.85 hectare site and notes its constraints such as the building of the Silvertown Tunnel. It notes that with potential decommissioning of the gas holder the site “can accommodate more intensive uses”. The document notes the brief is influenced by “the shifting nature of land uses away from industrial functions towards mixed use urban development.”

The vision, which includes no reference to the gas holder structure, is for a high quality residential led mixed use neighbourhood with 800 homes.

People will be able to submit views at an exhibition today (5) at St Mary Magdalene School in Millennium Way from 3.30pm until 7.30pm

Alternatively people take part in an online survey by visiting consultations.royalgreenwich.gov.uk and submit comments by emailing planning.policy@royalgreenwich.gov.uk