Call for a stop on building towers until after Grenfell public enquiry

A residents association chair is calling for a stop to be put on residential tower building in Greenwich until the cause of the Grenfell Tower fire is known from the public enquiry.

Ed Hall from The Lane Residents Society in Blackheath has written to John Comber the chief executive of Greenwich council to express his views.

Mr Hall, who is an architect says that it is wrong to carry on building towers because the public enquiry into the horrific blaze will cover aspects issues relevant to all high rise buildings – some of which are not known yet.

Mr Hall is particularly requesting that the 21 storey tower at Kidbrooke station is put on hold. Berkeley Homes was given planning permission by the council in March 2015 for the building despite a huge number of objectors including MP for Eltham Clive Efford. The tower is intended as a flagship building for the regeneration scheme to replace the former Ferrier Estate on the council owned land. However many argued it was inappropriate to have such a high tower in a suburban setting and were concerned it did not include any social housing.

Mr Hall told The Mercury: The public enquiry into the Grenfell fire will throw up a lot of issues about high rise residential towers some of which no one knows yet. It seems there is some problems with the cladding but it could uncover other issues so it would be wrong to carry on building towers until the enquiry has finished. There is no real evidence anyway that vertical living is such a brilliant idea for people. The problem is that the time has gone when councils would build social housing themselves and have total control of what is happening – now work is contracted and sub contracted out.”

He said “There was a huge amount of local objectors to such a high tower at Kidbrooke. A lot of architects and engineers live in Blackheath and so it included a lot of very informed opinions. The justification for building such a high building was just not there – it is not even as if its going to provide lots of needed social housing.

The development began very well with lots of low rise buildings and plenty of well landscaped green open space but this tower will stick out like a sore thumb in what is essentially a suburban area.

A spokeswoman from Greenwich council, said: “The Grenfell tragedy has of course opened up concerns and debate on a huge range of issues associated with fire safety, housing, construction and wider social issues. These are matters not just for the council but the government and the wider community as a whole to start to consider.

She said: “As a council we encourage debate on all of these issues. We welcome an open conversation with our residents on any of these subjects and we will respond as always to any resident who contacts us with their views on these issues.”

“In this period of immediate aftermath while the causes of the fire are still being investigated it is difficult to give a concrete position on any of these matters but the Council will absolutely and immediately act on any advice or new guidance that is issued as a result of the Grenfell tragedy.”