Sue Domain: Unforgettable and long road trip to see my aunt

Following on from my recent excursions to Southgate and Wembley recently I felt ready for another journey – Hammersmith to be exact.

But this time I wasn’t going it alone, I was going to take some back up, my mother. Not sure what back up she would be able to provide though, but it will get her out of the house, and besides the reason we were going to Hammersmith was because that’s where my auntie is living, in a care home and, although my mum hasn’t actually said she wanted to visit her, it was getting her out of the house.

So we were about to set off, I put my trusty newish sat nav on and felt confident we would get there in the 20 minutes it said it would take.

I was ready and happy, then my mum got in the car. She managed to complain about the seat being too high and she couldn’t get in very well.

She got annoyed with having to put on a seat belt and complained the car was too hot but she didn’t want the window open as the air was blowing on her head and it was going to give her a migraine. In fact she wasn’t really feeling very well after all and said she didn’t really want to go. So, I ignored her.

Not because I an cruel and uncaring but because she says the same thing every time and always has a great time when she goes out. So off we drove. I told my mum, it’ll only be 20 minutes, it’s a Sunday there won’t be any traffic, we’ll be back home in no time.

It would be a great trip and nice to visit my aunt. Well, it would have been 20 minutes till we hit a load of traffic coming up to Hammersmith Broadway.

Then our arrival time kept increasing till another 20 minutes was added to our journey time. It didn’t help that it was an extremely hot day, my mother wouldn’t let me open the windows in the car and I had no idea which button was meant to make the air-con work, in fact I wasn’t even sure we had any.

My mother was wilting in the car when eventually we arrived at our destination. Although she has visited my aunt on several occasions before, my mum made out it was the first time and she had ever been there.

She also always says that every time we go out to places we have been to before, even my house, she always says it’s her first time, I guess its all part and parcel of her dementia. I have stopped trying to explain, I just agree.

As we walked through the care home, it was very big and with it’s own chapel and loads of religious statutes, which she had to stop and say a prayer to each one.

She absolutely loved it as being very religious herself, this would be her ideal care home if she ever needed to go into one. However, with the journey time being definitely not 20 minutes, I wouldn’t say it would be my ideal care home for her.

So there we found my aunt, in a chair, in the sitting room alongside some 10 other residents, all either watching the TV, watching the floor or watching each other.

I have to say I wasn’t sure how I felt about it, depressed, was the word that came into my mind the whole time I was there.

The fact is there are hundreds of nursing homes all over the UK. Which one is the right one for anyone? Do you have a choice? Is there much of a choice? Where would I like to be when I am too old to look after myself? Personally, I would want to be with friends and people I know.

Ideally, we would plan years in advance and pool our resources together and buy a house that would happily accommodate us all with our own rooms and a shared kitchen. We would pay for a housekeeper and a nurse if we needed one.

We could buy a minibus and have regular trips. We could assign people jobs like social secretary or meal planner. We could bring in tutors and learn a language or a subject we had always been interested in.

Even a music teacher and learn an instrument. This all seems quite idealistic actually but why do we get to an age and we have nursing homes to look forward to? Why are they even called nursing homes?

It reminds me of babies and where is the dignity in that? Surely our older generation need more respect from our society.

So there I was, visiting my aunt who also has dementia, and she was convinced that all the people in the room were her guests and she was telling me that she was letting them stay there free of charge and she was really pleased that she could help them stay in her home. At one point both my mum and aunt were having two separate conversations then suddenly my mum stopped, got up and went round kissing goodbye to everybody in the room.

Tears welled up in my eyes as all these residents looked so happy to have this small gesture of affection from a complete stranger and they all waved to her as she left the room and my mum promised she would come back soon to see them.

On the journey home she talked about what a great place the home was and how happy my aunt seemed, but she also said she would never want to go stay there.

My mum doesn’t have any future plans and she doesn’t want to talk about them. I, on the other hand, have plans when I get old but I am a bit worried I might not find any willing friends to be part of my plan.

I mean, if I couldn’t find a friend willing to go and see the Stone Roses in concert the other week then perhaps my plan might not go according to plan.