Nile Rodgers and Chic to open Bluesfest 2017 at The 02 tickets now on sale

Legendary producer Nile Rodgers and his funk band are to open Greenwich’s festival of the blues it has been announced.

Hot on the heels of Glastonbury success the American band fronted by Nile Rodgers is to headline the opening show for BluesFest 2017 at The 02. They are to join previously announced head liners Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates and Chris Isaak at this years festival which is to run from Friday October 27th until Sunday October 29.

Chic have enjoyed widespread mainstream success since founded in the late 70s due to a string of hits including Le Freak, Good Times and Everybody Dance. Founder and front man Nile Rodgers has produced and played on some of the biggest-selling albums of all time by artists including those by David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran and Diana Ross. He will be bringing his legendary “$1 billion guitar” to London for the rare performance in the capital at the venue on Greenwich Peninsula.

Nile said: “We love performing in the UK and it’s an honour to be asked to headline this year’s BluesFest alongside the likes of Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers and Hall & Oates. Our fans can expect a night of funk and soul featuring all of our hits and maybe a few surprises

The line up for the opening show for BluesFest is also to include revered American blues-rock outfits Gov’t Mule and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band.

BluesFest Director Leo Green, said: “Securing bands of the calibre of Chic, Gov’t Mule and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is testament to our commitment to presenting the very best acts from around the world. These are three phenomenal live outfits who will all bring something extra special to the weekend’s proceedings.”

Tickets went on sale for Chic this morning.

Visit www.bluesfest.co.uk.