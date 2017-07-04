Tooting street market offers free stalls to people on benefits

A new street market in Tooting, aimed at helping first-time stallholders who are on benefits, has opened.

Tooting Gala Market, located between Gala Bingo and Sainsbury’s, opened on Saturday.

It will have 20 stalls selling food, fashion, craft items and art. The market manager, Nigel McCann, said: “Tooting is one of London’s fastest growing areas, especially for new food and crafts.

“Tooting gets better every month, with new restaurants, bars, venues and now a new street market. I want to make sure the market puts Tooting first and runs on social principles, so I’ve made a promise to allocate some stalls for free each week to traders who are currently relying on benefits and need a break to get their businesses started.

“I also hope to be able to offer some financial assistance, and the loan of equipment, to first-time stall holders who have an amazing idea or an inspiring attitude but need a helping hand to get it off the ground.

“And my promise to put Tooting first means that Tooting residents will get priority when booking stalls, after all this is their town”.

Councillor Candida Jones, who opened the new market, said “I am so pleased to see Nigel’s idea taking off.

“He and I first met when he was facing almost impossible barriers to setting up his own street stall business.

“Now that his business is finally flourishing, it is great to see him give back to his community and offer support to people who, like him, needed a hand to get started.”

Initially the market will be open every Saturday from noon until 8pm. If it proves successful it will be extended to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays next year.

As well as the weekly market, monthly events are planned to mark special events, including a Christmas market and an event to mark the football World Cup.

The market is sponsored by Gala Bingo, The Ramble Inn, Ace Mica Hardware Ltd, Mercer Taylor, Martin Haughey Electrics, Pearl Chemist Group, Permanex Plumbing & Maintenance, PWC International Ltd, The Glass Shop, Polaccount and Daniel James Estate Agents and is supported by Tooting’s MP Rosena Allin-Khan and Labour councillors.

For more information, or to book a stall, visit www.TootingGalaMarket. co.uk or email galamarkettooting@gmail.com.