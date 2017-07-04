Pubs to watch the tennis in Wimbledon

The 2017 Wimbledon Championships is underway, and will run until July 16. Here’s a guide to some of the pubs in Wimbledon, where people are coming The 2017 Wimbledon Championships is underway, and will run until July 16. Here’s a guide to some of the pubs in Wimbledon, where people are coming together to celebrate the world’s best tennis tournament.Here are some of the favourites.

A) Fire Stables, 27-29 Church Road, Wimbledon, SW19 5DQ Tel: 020 8946 3197 www.firestables.co.uk Come and unwind in the cosy part of Wimbledon Village in the peaceful setting of the Fire Stables. Whether you’re looking to start the day with a Perrier-Jouet Champagne brunch or want to unwind following the action, toast the day with bubbles and oysters, as well as a host of other delicious dishes.

2) The Rose and Crown, 55 High Street, Wimbledon Village, SW19 5BATel: 020 8947 4713www.roseandcrownwimbledon.co.ukMurray Mound has nothing on The Rose and Crown this June. Soak up the sun with a copa G&T in hand from the new Gin Palace, offering a bespoke menu of delectable concoctions, such as Martin Miller’s gin & tonic garnished with strawberries and cracked black pepper. If the heavens should open, take refuge under their pop-up marquee serving Wimbledon Brewery’s special ‘SW19’ beer.

3) The Alexandra, 33 Wimbledon Hill Road, London SW19 7NETel: 020 8947 7691www.alexandrawimbledon.co.ukThis year, The Alexandra is teaming up with Love Wimbledon for a host of events in St. Mark’s Place.Every Thursday and Friday 5pm-9.30pm, head to NOSH @ The Place for post-game activities.Withoutdoor seating, a beer garden, delicious street food and brilliant musicians, whether you’re playing doubles or singles, you’ll be able to feast in the sunshine to acoustic summer sounds.

4) Dog and Fox, 24 High Street Wimbledon, Wimbledon, SW19 5EATel: 020 8946 6565www.dogandfoxwimbledon.co.ukImmerse yourself in the world of tennis surround by décor inspired by the coveted Wimbledon sponsors in the courtyard or within the stunning Perrier-Jouet pop-up in the glass conservatory; the perfect place to while away the afternoon. If that isn’t enough, specialist Absolut Elyx cocktails are available in this hidden paradise. So sit back and relax as you watch the tennis on the big screens with a cocktail and Burger Shack burger in hand.