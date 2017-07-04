Dangerous driving caused death of friend sitting in the back seat after car crashed

A man has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after his reckless actions led to a crash that killed a teenager.

Gary Brown, 22, of Larkbere Road, Lewisham, was convicted at the Old Bailey following the death of Naseem Galleze in Lewisham in September 2015.

The court heard on the afternoon of Saturday, September 26, 2015, at around 3pm, Brown was driving a green Vauxhall Corsa in Frendsbury Road, Brockley.

Two of his friends – including Naseem – were passengers in the car. As they drove they were attacked by a group of youths, from an opposing gang, armed with weapons including sticks and stones.

Brown drove away to safety but then turned the car around and returned, in what the prosecution said was a deliberate effort to goad the group in the road. His car was attacked again and he once more drove off to a safe distance.

Brown then drove at more than double the speed limit towards the group. This time a lump of concrete was thrown at the car, smashing the windscreen. Brown lost control and hit a lamp post, spinning the car round.

The opposing group approached and continued to attack the vehicle with a large piece of wood before making off. Naseem, who had been in the back of the car, was badly injured.

Police were called to the disorder and saw him slumped unconscious on the back seat. The London Ambulance Service were called and Naseem was taken to a South London hospital where he died at 5.23pm.

A post-mortem found his cause of death to be multiple injuries, consistent with being in a road traffic collision. Brown was found by officers sitting on a wall at the side of the road suffering cuts and bruises.

He was arrested for driving without a licence or insurance. He subsequently pleaded guilty to those offences in court but denied in court the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

After further enquiries, on December 1, 2016, Brown was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Brown could have driven away that day and not become involved in the dispute.

“But he made a deliberate decision to turn his car round several times and goad the youths in the street.

“He was seen speeding towards the opposing group, accelerating aggressively enough to make the car’s wheels spin, and driving on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing colliding with two buses at one point. His reckless actions had tragic consequences with the death of Naseem who was just 17.

“Brown is the fourth man to be convicted in relation to this incident which remains under investigation. Our enquiries continue to identify the person who threw the concrete block and we would appeal for anyone with information, no matter now small, to contact us in confidence. As can been seen from the conviction, we are determined to seek out and bring to justice all those who took part in this dreadful incident.”

Brown will be sentenced on a date to be set. Three men were jailed at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, April 15, 2016 for offences in connection with the death of Naseem.

Tershan Thompson-Williams, then 22, of Seagar Place, Lewisham was jailed for two years and eight months for two counts of possession of a bladed article, namely a machete.

Remi Moore, then 23, of Lea Bridge Road, Stratford was jailed for three years and four months for violent disorder.

His bother Shiloh Moore, then 22 was also jailed for three years and four months for violent disorder. All three had admitted the offences.