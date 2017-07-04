In search for best borough in London for culture

A huge celebration of culture across the capital was kick-started by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan on Friday as he launched the search for the first-ever London borough of culture.

The major new London borough of culture award will see the capital’s 32 boroughs bid for more than £1million of funding to stage a programme of world-class cultural events and initiatives, and to develop a plan to make culture an integral part of the boroughs’ future.

The competition will also be supported by a grant of £300,000 from City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charitable funder.

The City Corporation will also explore how its cultural assets, expertise, and services can support the competition and the winning boroughs. Boroughs are now beginning to develop their bids to be awarded this major local funding for culture. In February 2018, two winning boroughs will be named London Borough of Culture, with one taking up the title in 2019 and the other in 2020.

Inspired by the UK City and European Capital of Culture programmes, the competition fulfils one of the mayor’s key manifesto pledges and aims to strengthen London’s reputation as an international powerhouse for culture, by highlighting the hidden cultural gems across the capital.

The winning boroughs will be chosen based on their artistic vision and ambition to deliver outstanding cultural initiatives in their local area, putting communities at the centre of the programme’s design and delivery.

The top bids will not only be expected to shine a spotlight on existing cultural treasures, but to bring new cultural opportunities to the area, encouraging their own residents to get involved as well as Londoners from across the capital, and visitors from further afield – this might include festivals, exhibitions, pop ups, and other arts activities.

A wide range of London’s leading cultural institutions will help the winning boroughs to realise their vision, including the Barbican, the Museum of London, the Roundhouse, Film London and the National Trust and others.

The Heritage Lottery Fund and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation will also work with the winning boroughs to help them secure further funding for bespoke cultural projects. In addition, £600,000 is available for to up to six boroughs which don’t win the title, but which put forward exemplary projects. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “Culture is the DNA of our city. It has the power to transform communities and to bring people closer together. “Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need to reach out to our neighbours and celebrate London’s unique and diverse culture.

London Borough of Culture is a great way to do just that whilst showing the world that our cultural gems extend way beyond the centre of the capital to all corners of the city. “From the outset of my Mayoralty, I pledged to make growing London’s culture a core priority and I’m proud to launch this ground-breaking new initiative, which I know will bring culture to life across the city. I can’t wait to see what inspiring ideas our boroughs have in store.”