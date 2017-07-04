Traders face an uncertain future

Shopkeepers in the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre say trade is still falling and they are not being given enough help to find new premises, despite the fact that the mall is set to close.

Developers Delancey, who are planning a £1.5bn regeneration of the Elephant and Castle area in Southwark, say they are doing everything they can to help traders in the transition before the 52-year-old mall is demolished.

There are hopes that social enterprise Tree Shepherd, which began working with shops this week, will improve matters for those still trading.

But some businesses say they are feeling the pinch – and a few are leaving to look for better trade elsewhere.

Traders have left the market and shops have closed down after decades in the centre.

Amul Patel, who has managed DIY Price Busters for 20 years, said he faces a stark choice when only three of his six part-time staff are needed even on a Saturday.

“Everyone who works here is asking us where we will go,” he said. “We know the centre will come down. It might be one year; it might be two.

“I don’t think Delancey are interested in keeping us. This shop is 3,000 square metres in size and there is nothing that size in the new development.

“The landlords keep putting the service charges up, even though they provide nothing. Our current contract ends in September and they might put the rent andput the service charge up again. No one will stick around for that. And empty units hit all of us.

“They say footfall is increasing – but I don’t think they can count. People might see the centre as a route to the station, but they don’t shop. The Heygate wasn’t a great place, but I miss my customers from there. The new people moving in have £300,000 or £400,000 flats so they shop where they work. And they don’t care about this community.

“The council is trying to get more social housing on the new development but the more derelict the centre is, the better hand the developers have to put pressure on planners.”

The market once had 70 stalls, but now has about half that. Martin Wills, manager for Urban Space Holdings, which runs the 25-year-old market and the shopping centre, said: “We are talking about the livelihoods of the traders and their families. I think they will be left high and dry. Not enough provision has been made for them in the new development. Delancey is far more interested in selling flats.”

But Shamim Udin of Castle Tandoori, who has spent years trying to fight for improved conditions for the traders, said the arrival of Tree Shepherd was “a step in the right direction”.

He added: “The landlord is making a significant commitment to the shops. There has been a concerte effort to make the centre presentable. Anti-social behaviour is being tackled and has got a lot better. Something still needs to be done to the façade, though.

“I sympathise with a lot of the other tenants, but we are starting to get there.”

Tree Shepherd has recently been appointed by Southwark Council to provide independent one-to-one business support to retail traders in the shopping centre, to help them plan for the future and to give the businesses the best chance of remaining sustainable and competitive in light of the planned closure of the centre.

Tree Shepherd’s team of business advisers will be on site regularly in the shopping centre, and will also help traders to access more specialist support from solicitors, accountants and other professional bodies.

For over a year, the group has provided similar support to traders affected by the redevelopment of Peckham Rye Station Square.

Colin Crooks, CEO of Tree Shepherd, says that “Our aim is to help the independent traders in Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre to navigate the challenges that relocation brings, and to recognise that it also brings great opportunities. We are looking forward to working with other local organisations to find the best long-term solution for the traders in the centre.”

Eddie Randall, who closed down his shop Beddy Buyz in April, said: “It is a waste of time being there for some people.

“I used to love getting up in the morning going to work. It was good in those days, but it’s not now. By the end I was just working for the council and the owner, because the rent and rates were going up and up and up. I hated it by the end. I was just going in to go backwards. I lost money closing it down, but what can you do?”

Latin Elephant, which represents scores of traders on the site and in the area, objected to the regeneration plans because they did not offer enough support to existing businesses. Patria Roman-Velazquez, chairman of the trustees of Latin Elephant, said: “The plan does not provide any affordable commercial units; does not set a clear relocation strategy for retailers directly affected by the development; does not make any concessions to the diverse character of the area as a migrant and ethnic business centre; does not assess wider implications on the local economy.”

She also said an Equalities Impact Assessment to find out the impact of the development for existing black, Asian and ethnic minority traders, was missing.

And she asked for more clarity over the development of the railway arches; and a timetable for consultation and completion of the new buildings. The Greater London Authority’s Green party assembly member Caroline Russell has asked London Mayor Sadiq Khan to intervene and help.

She said. “Small traders at the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre are suffering as a result of plans to demolish and redevelop the centre, and have endured many years of uncertainty, planning blight and declining trade.

“The planning application for the centre’s redevelopment makes no provision for either of the mayor’s opportunity areas.”

Mayor Khan said: “I expect the applicant of this scheme to work with leaseholders and Southwark Council in order to develop a robust business relocation strategy that would offer a fair deal to existing traders at this site.

“I made this absolutely clear in my stage 1 planning response of January 30 2017.”

Herne Hill resident Emad Megahed, 49, of Tekkroom Ltd Computer Repair Service at Unit 217, said 12 months ago: “All the small businesses here are in the same boat, trying to make ends meet. We do not know the future. People who work with me all live locally and it will be very sad to let them go.

“We have made a team and a family for the past six years, but I will have to find somewhere else to trade from. The most annoying thing is that we are in the dark about what is going to happen and we cannot plan forward. I can’t open up another unit and run it alongside this one because I cannot afford to do that. And I do not like to apply for things like income support, that is not me.”

A spokesperson from Delancey said: “We are dedicated to delivering a thriving new town centre as a focal point of the local community, for all who use it now and in the future. We have recently submitted a planning application setting out proposals for this which would see the centre close for redevelopment. We absolutely want it thriving up until then and to see strong footfall and spend.

“If we are successful in securing planning permission, we will remain committed to supporting existing retailers throughout the development period and within the wider new town centre. To facilitate this and allow local businesses to trade alongside the new amenities, we are working in conjunction with Southwark Council to support tenants through the development process.

“One-on-one meetings, free-of-charge business mentoring and assistance finding independent legal or property advice, has already been made available to ensure tenants can plan for the future. A database of available property in the area is also being discussed with Southwark Council so it is easy for tenants to see what property is available in the wider Elephant and Castle area. “Should a positive planning consent be secured, we hope to move forward and announce further news about the many other initiatives in the coming months to ensure all local residents and visitors are catered for while the transition takes place.”