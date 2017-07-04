Durand Academy: Sir Greg Martin talks exclusively to the South London Press…‘I cannot abandon the people who trusted me’

A school which has been threatened with closure is to take the Government to court over its Ofsted report.

Durand Academy is demanding a new report into its performance, claiming its results put it in the top two per cent of schools for performance.

But its supremo, the controversial former Sir Greg Martin, who is now chairman of the school governors, is now at loggerheads with the Department for Education, which has said it will stop funding the school in 12 months’ time.

Whitehall officials will now try to find a new sponsor for Durand, as well as ensuring its 1,000 pupils have places in other schools in the area.

They are based at at three sites – an infant and junior school in Hackford Road, Stockwell, and a boarding school for older pupils in Midhurst, West Sussex.

But Sir Greg, knighted for his services to education in 2013, said: “We are disappointed. We will, of course, challenge this decision.”

He is already set to take on Ofsted with a judicial review – a legal challenge in the High Court – which demands a new inspector’s report is conducted into the school, on the grounds the last one, due to be published in February, was not fair or accurate.

Sir Greg, who revealed he is no longer paid anything, after retiring more than two years ago, welcomed the chance to defend its record in front of a judge. “We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to challenge Ofsted and put our case in front of a judge,” he said.

“All we ever wanted was to stand up in a free, fair and impartial court. It will be unique. If we are successful, we can go back and then get another inspection in three years’ time.

“Their reports should be transparent and fair. And there should be proper rights of appeal run by an independent person. If we win, we will be striking a blow for transparency, accountability and democracy.

“It is no fun doing this. I don’t enjoy it. But I cannot abandon people who trusted me. “Ofsted has an appeals procedure, but who manages it? Ofsted.

“I have great faith in the judiciary, while unelected, unaccountable officials of the Education Funding Agency (EFA) seem to be able to do what they like.

“All schools will watch with interest, because if we can win and get a new report done, it will give them hope.”

Academies minister Lord Nash announced on Monday that funding would be withdrawn from the school on June 29 next year.

Sir Greg added: “He said he was doing it to safeguard the education of the children – but we are in the top two per cent of outcomes for schools like ours and have been in the top three or four per cent for the last 10 years. Does he think he will get people who are better?

“We have delivered small classes, free music, free swimming and subsidised after-school clubs as well as dinner for pupils.

“We also have a free boarding school for three years.

“Our waiting list is huge.” He warned other schools not to become academies because they will face the same DfE tactics.

“They will move from the control of a democratically-elected local authority to being run by unelected, middle-class people,” he warned.

“I am not paid anything. I do this for nothing because if I go, all the benefits for the pupils with go, standards will drop, no one will care. These children will be colleteral damage. I will fight to the end to allow these children to be well educated.”

The school has been the subject of up to five audits and a forensic probe by accountants Price Waterhouse Cooper but none have been published.

“Because no problems have been identified,” claimed Sir Greg.

Last October, Peter Lauener, chief executive of the Education Funding Agency, said in his letter to the Durand Academy Trust (DAT): “DAT has failed or refused to comply fully with six of the eight requirements set out in the notice. Having carefully considered the response provided I have decided, subject to the provisions of clause 93 of the Funding Agreement, to proceed to terminate the agreement.”

The reasons are: a) failing to repay £1.8million which DAT handed on to its charitable arm, the Durand Educational Trust (DET), without permission from the EFA – who asked for it to be repaid in February 2015. Mr Lauener said: “The sum is at risk of being used to meet liabilities of DET rather than for the benefit of DAT, and is not consistent either with good financial management or effective internal controls. Nor does it seem to me that there is any justifiable reason why DAT has not to date requested the return of the funds.”

b) charging DAT for the use of leisure facilities at the Hackford Road site of the school, which are run by London Horizons Limited (LH), whose directors are or have been directors of DAT. Mr Lauener’s letter said: “DAT should not have been required to pay LH for its students’ educational use of the leisure facilities.

“LH’s licence to manage and receive income from the leisure facilities extends only ‘during the hours when they are not required for educational purposes’.”

He added: “I am not satisfied with the reasons given for refusing to comply with the requirements, nor am I satisfied that the limited steps DAT has agreed to take in the response will address the problems that I have identified.”

Lord Nash, the academies minister, said this week: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly but follows multiple breaches by the trust of its funding agreement and a failure, or refusal to comply with the requirements set out by the department to address concerns about financial management and governance.

“DAT has been given multiple opportunities to respond to our concerns but has failed to do so.

“We will now begin the process to transfer the school to a new sponsor to safeguard the future education of Durand’s pupils and to ensure public money and public assets intended for the education of children are managed effectively.”

Michael Gove, then Education Secretary, said of Durand in 2011, a year after it became an academy: “An already outstanding school doing a wonderful job for children in one of London’s most challenging neighbourhoods has, in the last 12 months, made even more amazing strides forward. “What has been achieved here is inspiring – and underlines how, thanks to great teaching, our young people can achieve anything.”

A Lambeth council spokesman said: “Durand Academy has two sites in Lambeth and a boarding school site in West Sussex – these are not maintained by the council.

“We understand from the school that the current Year 8 and 9 pupils will not have boarding provision in the next academic year, and so we are working to ensure school places for those children in other Lambeth schools as quickly as possible.

“We are also working closely with the Education Funding Agency and the school to ensure pupils’ education is not adversely affected in any way.”