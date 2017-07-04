Quidditch comes to life in Clapham

Millwall legend Richard Sadlier described football as “just 22 people kicking a bit of leather around a field”.

Quidditch, which had its first Premier League games on Clapham Common, on June 17, takes a lot longer to describe.

But “14 people flying around on broomsticks trying to bag a Golden Snitch” won’t quite work with the Clapham version.

They have to stumble around clutching a “broomstick” – an unhelpful pole, which has zero ability to lift them off the ground.

And thankfully, the Golden Snitch does not have wings to fly off at inconvenient moments. Catching it only gives the player 30 points, instead of the game-clinching 150, too.

There are obviously no real-life wizards or witches involved, either. But otherwise, the ground-level version fairly closely complies with the version dreamt up by JK Rowling in an Edinburgh cafe more than 20 years ago.

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, four teams from all over the country battled it out for the QPL title, with the Southeast Knights taking the silverware after beating the other three contenders, London Monarchs, Eastern Mermaids and the Southwest Broadside.

Thomas Ffiske, who once played for the London Unspeakables, has been promoting the game across the globe.

He said: “I had to retire because of injury, and now as a hobby work as a communications director for the QPL. “It’s been a lot of fun. It has turned from being an eccentric hobby to being a serious sport.

It has come a long way. “The Clapham Common fixture – the first ever for the Quidditch Premier League –was a massive success, and we had a few people watching the gameplay during the day.

“We chose Clapham because it has very good transport links and there is a lot of space. “We have looked at trying to sell the TV rights, but that may be some way off.”

The fixture was one of six culminating to the Quidditch Premier League Championship on August, 26 in Hull. JK Rowling – discovered by Clapham publishers’ assistant Bryony Evens, who was the first person to read her manuscript – is unlikely to be a regular fan of the sport.

“To be honest with you, Quidditch matches have been the bane of my life in the Harry Potter books,” said Rowling.

“They are necessary in that people expect Harry to play Quidditch, but there is a limit to how many ways you can have them play Quidditch together and for something new to happen.”

The QPL may yet prove her wrong.