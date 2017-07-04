MP’s first question in Parliament demands school funding debate

An MP’s first question to the Government flagged up the funding issues at a secondary which has led to nine strike days this school year.

Labour MP Ellie Reeves, who was elected to represent Lewisham West and Penge at the general election in June, asked her first parliamentary question last Thursday.

She highlighted the problems Forest Hill School has suffered due to its funding deficit of £1.3million and called for an urgent funding debate before Parliament’s summer break. Ellie Reeves told Parliament: “I was shocked by the complete lack of clarity on school funding shown by the Secretary of State for Education on Tuesday.

“The claim by the Leader of the House that the funding formula for schools is fair simply will not ring true in my constituency, where school budgets have been squeezed year on year and our fantastic boys’ secondary school, Forest Hill School, has a deficit of £1.3million.

“Can we please have a proper statement and a debate on school funding before the summer recess?”

In response, Conservative Andrea Leadsom the Leader of the House of Commons, said: “We are proud of the top-line achievement that there are now 1.8 million more children in good and outstanding schools than in 2010, but she is exactly right to point out that there are pressures on school budgets.

“That is being looked at very closely by my right Hon Friend the Education Secretary, and I will happily take up the issue with her.”

As previously reported in South London Press, teachers who are members of the National Union of Teachers and parents have been campaigning against the staffing cuts to meet the deficit on grounds they will seriously impact on the academic achievement and pastoral care at the school.

Calls have been made for Lewisham council to step in an help, and last month, the parents and teachers picketed Justine Greening at the Government’s Department for Education for emergency funding.

But headteacher Mike Sullivan, says despite the loss of 15 posts, he has successfully reorganised the school structure and kept a high quality of student experience at its core. The council says it is doing everything it can to support the head and governors get the budget back onto a secure footing.