Fire-risk high-rise blocks get 24 hour a day security

Work started yesterday to make four tower blocks safe after fire experts advised they were a fire risk. Up to 200 families on the Ledbury Estate in Peckham, would have had to be evacuated because of defects in the high-rises. Cracks in the structures increase the risk that any fire in one flat could spread to another – the “compartmentalisation” which is feared to have been ineffective in the fire at Grenfell Tower, west London, which killed more than 80 people on June 14. But Southwark has sent in officers to man the buildings 24 hours a day, to ensure residents do not have to be evacuated. The emergency deployment came on Friday, within hours of the structural problems being revealed – and just two days before 25 residents fled a block in Camberwell Grove, Camberwell, because of a first-floor fire. Southwark’s housing director Gerri Scott wrote to Ledbury residents on Friday to reassure them about the number of staff in the building. “Clearly residents will be very concerned at the number of different contractors, fire marshalls and council staff that have been present over the weekend,” she said. “I want to reassure you that these precautions have been put in place so that you are able to remain in your home. “We will get the structural investigations underway first thing on Monday morning and I will continue to keep you fully informed.” The checks were done because of cracks in some of the flats of the four blocks, she said. “We carried out an urgent fire-risk assessment and informed the fire brigade because we wanted to make sure there was no need to evacuate residents from their homes. “The fire brigade asked us to ensure that fire marshals were present throughout each block until we are able to identify the cause of the cracks and the solution to fix them. “These investigations need to be carried out by specialist engineers and we won’t be able to start that until early next week.” Cllr Stephanie Cryan, Cabinet Member for Housing, said yesterday: “As we explained in a letter to residents on Friday, we are carrying out inspections to four towers on the Ledbury Estate, following reports from tenants that cracks in their walls may constitute a fire risk. “We acted immediately on the London Fire Brigade’s advice, visiting each block and carrying out on the spot repairs, as well as bringing in 24 hour fire wardens to patrol the blocks. “We have now instructed building firm Arup to carry out detailed investigations about what we need to do to fix this structural issue longer term, and they are now onsite. “As soon as we have a clear picture of what is required, we will let residents know immediately. At this time of heightened awareness about fire safety we are grateful to tenants for alerting us to emerging issues, and if anyone has a similar concern regarding their block, they should contact us immediately.” The 25 people, left the block in Camberwell Grove before the arrival of fire crews. Part of a flat on the first floor of the block was damaged by fire. Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at the block at 10.45pm and the fire was under control within an hour. Fire crews from Peckham, Brixton, Lambeth and New Cross fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.