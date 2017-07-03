Millwall’s new signings all set to play part in Dartford pre-season friendly

Millwall’s summer signings will all play 45 minutes at Dartford on Saturday.

The Lions start their pre-season friendly programme at Princes Park and that will be a first chance to see striker Tom Elliott and left-back James Meredith in club colours.

“A full first-team squad will be going to Dartford, as they have the last two years,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris. “George Saville and Jed Wallace have been with us before, but they are our players now.

“Fans can see them two, Mezza and big Tom in a Millwall shirt. It is a good game for us.

“I’m looking for everyone to play 45 minutes but if any boys have come back later, like Shane Ferguson then they’ll be playing slightly less.

“It is a reintegration back into match time and stepping that up while we are away in Portugal.

“It is a great atmosphere at Dartford, a lot of Millwall fans go down and watch them when we’re away from home. We play some of our under-23 matches there as well. So it is a great location and against a club we’ve got ties with.”