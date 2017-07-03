Gilded gate for poignant bombed Woolwich garrison church

A gate with gilded larks is being proposed for a church site with a monument to those who have recently sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Views are being sought on the designs for the iron gates set to be installed at the historic St George’s Garrison Church in Woolwich. The designs are to be on display at the garrison church opposite the Royal Artillery Barracks on Grand Depot Road this week.

A large part of the church was destroyed by a flying bomb in July 1944, however its east end which contains beautiful Venetian mosaics and the Royal Artillery VC Memorial survived. An arched tensile roof has been recently installed over the remains of the church in a project run and part funded by Heritage of London Trust Operations (Holtop) with matched cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A monument was unveiled at the site in 2015 to soldiers and civilians who had given their lives for the country recently including Fusilier Lee Rigby who was murdered in Woolwich by Islamic extremists in 2013.

Greenwich council made a successful bid for funds to the LIBOR Fund for the cost of replacing the old wooden gates. Architects Manifest Design Workshop of Oxford, say the inspiration for their designs is poem In Flanders Field by Lt. Col. John McCrae. And so the design incorporates the poppies famously described in the poem and other flowers of remembrance. It also includes gilded larks, in reference to their mention in the work, in addition to the 9lb gun from the Royal Regiment of Artillery’s Cap Badge.

Representatives from the council, Holtop and Woolwich Garrison Church Trust, which is responsible for the building will be on hand at the exhibition to answer any questions.

The exhibition is to be open today (3) and Wednesday from noon until 2pm and again at 6pm to 8pm. Tomorrow it will just be open from noon until 2pm.