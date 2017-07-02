Millwall new recruit on Wolves spell, the struggle to break through at Chelsea and why he is not taking a Den starting berth for granted

George Saville’s last game in a Wolves shirt was playing left-back – it is safe to assume it would need to be a major emergency to see him fill that role at Millwall.

The 24-year-old was a long-term transfer target for Neil Harris and the Lions boss finally got his man this week as the former Chelsea youngster signed a deal until the summer of 2020.

Saville will be added into the central midfield mix at The Den as he competes for a starting spot alongside the likes of Shaun Williams, Ben Thompson and Calum Butcher.

Millwall’s reinforcement in that area is unlikely to end there. Southend’s Ryan Leonard has been pursued and the plan is to add further to a key area of the pitch.

Saville featured three times at left-back in his 24 Championship appearances for Wolves last season and marked Tom Ince – one of the division’s outstanding attackers – in a 3-1 defeat at Pride Park in April.

He tweeted earlier this week that Wolves fans never got to see him at his best after his £1million move from Chelsea in August 2014.

“It was just very tough. Very stop and start. There’s no excuses really, I’m not shying away from anything. I played in numerous positions there. I was in and out. There was no real consistency.

“I had stages last season when I was playing left-back. I’m not a left-back. So it was hard for me. But there were times where I did play well. It was just broken up. There was no real momentum, which I know I’m capable of.

“I’m not going to be the one to throw my toys out of the pram. The manager needed me at left-back. I’m playing up against a top Championship winger. It’s a difficult situation when I know what I can do in my own position. But that has been and gone now. Hopefully I’ll get a good opportunity here.”

The reaction to Saville and Jed Wallace’s transfers to Millwall shows how much you can get

contrasting opinions. A number of Wolves fans expressed delight at moving on fringe performers, but Lions supporters gave both transfer transactions a big thumbs-up.

The pair both had two previous loan spells at the South London club. Saville featured three times when he joined from Chelsea in February 2013, and then had a productive three-month loan stay in the first half of the 2015-16 League One campaign.

Saville said: “I’m fond of the football club, fond of the fans – I enjoyed my time here last time. It gives us a good start.

“Looking back at my first time here it was probably not playing time that I needed. It was just the experience of coming out of your bubble at Chelsea and experiencing men’s football.

“I don’t mind it being a demanding crowd. The fans here care. They want to see the team doing well. When you’re doing well they are the best fans ever. When you’re not they will let you know, which is completely fine with me. I’d probably be the same if I was a fan. You’ve just got to thrive off it and push yourself.”

Wolves took up an option in Saville’s contract this summer to extend his Molineux terms by a further 12 months – preventing him becoming a free agent – but were still willing to listen to offers.

Saville said he had other clubs interested but did not pursue options elsewhere because of Millwall’s move for him.

“The manager showed interest. He wasn’t shy of making that interest public. I was very happy to come here. Both parties were happy. It just seemed right.

“The manager here was great from day one when I came back on loan the second time. My first game was Northampton [in the EFL Trophy], it was on the same afternoon I came down from Wolves. He said ‘how do you feel? If you want to play you can play’. He gave me that licence to start off and feel comfortable quickly.

“He’s great with all the boys. He was a player himself, so he knows what it was like to be a player. He knows how ups and downs can happen. I’ve got a lot to show. I’m at a good age. I’m young, but I’ve got good experience of the Championship. I know what this division needs and what you need to do. I know what you need to do in a Millwall shirt.

“I’m very comfortable about it and about what the boys can do this season.”

Don’t try telling Saville that being tracked so patiently by Harris means he is a sure-fire bet to start in the opening fixture at Nottingham Forest.

“Just because you are signed it doesn’t mean you are guaranteed a spot. It is a fresh start for everybody. We’re at the start of pre-season and still have six weeks to go. It’s up to me to get that shirt.

“Obviously the manager is fond of me, because he has brought me in. But I have no head start over anyone. It’s a level playing field and you have got to earn that spot.”

Saville joined Chelsea’s youth set-up at the age of 11. He won the FA Youth Cup in 2010 and was part of the Premier Reserve League-winning side in 2011. He never made a senior appearance for the west London club, but then debuts for their academy products have been pretty much non-existent.

“It’s really tough to get your chance in the Premier League. And if you do, it’s even tougher to keep your place.

“You’ve got to remember these big teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, they have all the money in the world. Do you think they want to wait, for example, for a George Saville to come through? Or do you think they want to go and buy a £30million

central midfielder who is established already?

“That’s why there are different roads in football, different routes for you to go.

“Chelsea reserve and academy football is a lot different to Championship football. I don’t think there is any comparison.

“I’m in a better place experience-wise. It is very hard to explain if you haven’t done it, it’s a man’s game. You’re playing for stuff, whereas back in the day you weren’t. I feel like I’m more mature and wiser.”