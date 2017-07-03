Winger reveals how he got hit in the pocket as Millwall gained promotion

Jed Wallace ended up paying for Millwall’s League One promotion – revealing he spent thousands of pounds on Wembley tickets for friends and family.

The winger, 23, is a permanent fixture with the Lions after they paid an undisclosed fee to Wolves, with the deal completed last Monday.

Millwall announced the deal on Twitter by mocking Wallace up as a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street film in which Leonardo Di Caprio’s character announces “I’m not leaving” to a rapturous office.

“It was funny. Billy [Taylor, head of media and communications] sent it to me. I showed it to my family. I really enjoyed it.

“My Twitter timeline on Monday was pretty mental.

“Fans run football, simple as that. So when the fans take to you and you earn the trust of supporters it is a big part of it. It was probably half of the reason why I didn’t do so well at Wolves. I got injured and then didn’t start too well in my first couple of home games. First

impressions are difficult to change.

“I feel really settled here.

“I’m honest with myself. I know what I can do, and what I can’t do. Was it realistic to think I’d go from a team [Portsmouth] who were bottom half of League Two to a club that feel they should be in the Premier League and be their best player? No. I was never going to do that.

“Do I feel I should have had more opportunities? Yeah. But now I’m here and I know I’m going to get the opportunities. It’s down to me now.”

Wallace bought into Millwall on both of his loan switches. He scored three goals in 19 appearances after boosting their firepower following a January 19 return to SE16.

“It’s the first time I’ve been part of a promotion-winning team. We had a massive run as well – 17 games unbeaten – then I was so ill on the last day of the normal season at Bristol Rovers.

“Me and Butch [Calum Butcher] were on our deathbeds [with a virus]. I couldn’t move, to the point I could barely pick my phone up.

“I saw it went 3-3 then big Hutch’s head got on the end of a corner. That summed our season up.

“We got doubted at Bristol Rovers. We went 1-0 down at Scunthorpe and everyone was panicking, but we came back. I missed a one-on-one [at Wembley] but then Moro [Steve Morison] scores. That’s what I like about the boys here. We’ve got character, and the manager trusts the players that they will do what they need to do.

“That was the best feeling ever. It was lucky we won because I spent about 100 grand on tickets! Everyone wanted to come out of the woodwork. I don’t think I got a bonus, it all went on the tickets.

“It was lucky we won because otherwise I’d have been chasing people up for the money!

“Ten of us went to Marbella. If you can’t get a three-day pass to Marbella off your missus after winning at Wembley, you never will.”

Wallace will build on his 18 appearances in the Championship as he aims to play a far larger role than he did during a couple of campaigns at Wolves.

“Home form is crucial for every promoted club. Look at Burnley, they only won once away last season. Our home form is what we’re going to depend on.

“But how much more did it suit us when teams have come at us away from home? We are so direct and get teams on counter-attacks, you saw that against Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe United. We pride ourselves on that side of things, we sit in and are solid.

“I said to my friend last year, when he asked if I fancied us to go up, that we ain’t the best – but you’ve got to be really good to beat us. Because we’re hard to play against. I fancy us against anyone.”