Bermondsey boxing prospect Ted Cheeseman wins English title

Ted Cheeseman is the new English super-welterweight champion after a third-round stoppage of Matthew Ryan at The 02 in Greenwich.

The Bermondsey fighter, an excellent amateur for Fisher ABC, looks an outstanding prospect as he claimed his first major title at the age of just 21.

And Cheeseman never looked in doubt of adding a ninth straight victory – his seventh inside the distance – as he walked through Ryan.

Cheeseman did an excellent job of evading punches as he put the pressure on from the opening bell, and it did not take long for the defending champion to feel the heat.

The third was a torrid round for Ryan and the contest was rightly waved off after a couple of counts after going to the canvas.