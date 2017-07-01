Sunday, July 2, 2017
Bermondsey boxing prospect Ted Cheeseman wins English title

Bermondsey boxing prospect Ted Cheeseman wins English title

By Richard Cawley -
0
48
Ted Cheeseman celebrates beating Matthew Ryan in the English Super-Welterweight Championship and Eliminator for British Super-Welterweight Championship contest at the O2 Arena, London.

Ted Cheeseman is the new English super-welterweight champion after a third-round stoppage of Matthew Ryan at The 02 in Greenwich.

The Bermondsey fighter, an excellent amateur for Fisher ABC, looks an outstanding prospect as he claimed his first major title at the age of just 21.

And Cheeseman never looked in doubt of adding a ninth straight victory – his seventh inside the distance – as he walked through Ryan.

Cheeseman did an excellent job of evading punches as he put the pressure on from the opening bell, and it did not take long for the defending champion to feel the heat.

The third was a torrid round for Ryan and the contest was rightly waved off after a couple of counts after going to the canvas.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Bermondsey boxing prospect Ted Cheeseman wins English title