Isaac Chamberlain takes out Crawford in two rounds and urges promoter to give him bigger fights

Isaac Chamberlain put together impressive punch selection to take Ryan Crawford out in two rounds at The 02 this evening.

The Brixton cruiserweight is now 8-0 and a third stoppage victory saw an impressive finish – a wicked uppercut having his opponent hurt badly before sinking to the canvas.

Crawford weighed in yesterday 11lbs over the weight limit and did have success in the opening exchanges before Chamberlain exerted his influence behind the jab.

The South Londoner managed to crack in some hurtful body punches and also wilted Crawford with a cracking left hook to the head in the first round.

Chamberlain wants promoter Matchroom Boxing to step up his career. He said: “It was a good performance but I don’t want to talk about the fight that has happened. I want to push on.

“Now is the time to step up and show everyone how good I am.

“Two years ago I was a little boy – now I’m a man.”

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn appears to creating a demand for Chamberlain to face Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie, who is also undefeated.

“At the moment I’m not looking at people behind me,” said Chamberlain. “I’m looking up at the top 10. I need another belt around my waist.”

Hearn appears keen to build some hype around Chamberlain-Okolie before it happens.

“You won’t see that fight this year,” he said. “That is spring or summer [next year]. It was a good performance by Isaac against a game opponent.

“In terms of fights and calibre of opposition he is ahead [of Okolie] – he has won the Southern Area title, done 10 rounds and got a good win over Wadi Camacho. Okolie is just starting off, but looks very dangerous.

“It’s a York Hall fight at the moment but can be built into an 02 fight given time and the right promotion.”