Former Millwall target seals dream Championship move to Barnsley

Former Dulwich Hamlet defender Ethan Pinnock has signed for Barnsley on a three-year deal.

The left-sided centre-back had just won promotion to the Football League with Forest Green Rovers.

And Barnsley have moved to snap up Pinnock, who had also been the subject of interest from Millwall in the past.

Dulwich are believed to have a sell-on in the deal which allowed the 24-year-old to leave Champion Hill.

Pinnock played 43 times for Forest Green in their Conference-winning campaign.

He said: “I am delighted to get the deal done. I am really looking forward to getting started and meeting all the boys. It’s all done now and I can concentrate on getting going for next season. I know we have a young side and I really like the way the manager wants to play. This is a Club that will help you progress as a player.

“I would also like to thank my old manager Mark Cooper for trusting me week-in-week-out to play, as well as coaching me and helping me develop as a player, to get me to the next level.”