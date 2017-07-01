Saturday, July 1, 2017
Experienced former Milton Keynes goalkeeper has travelled with Charlton to Ireland training...

Experienced former Milton Keynes goalkeeper has travelled with Charlton to Ireland training camp

By Richard Cawley -
0
823
Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper David Martin

David Martin has travelled to Charlton’s Ireland training camp – boosting hopes he will sign for the club.

The experienced goalkeeper is now out of contract after leaving Milton Keynes and the 31-year-old has hooked up with the Addicks as they continue their fitness work.

Martin has played 282 League One matches in a career which has taken in spells at Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Tranmere Rovers and Derby County.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson wants to bring in a stopper as he has no experienced number one on his books.

Winger Cameron Stewart is another free agent who is with the Addicks for their week-long stay in Ireland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Experienced former Milton Keynes goalkeeper has travelled with Charlton to Ireland training...