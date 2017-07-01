Experienced former Milton Keynes goalkeeper has travelled with Charlton to Ireland training camp

David Martin has travelled to Charlton’s Ireland training camp – boosting hopes he will sign for the club.

The experienced goalkeeper is now out of contract after leaving Milton Keynes and the 31-year-old has hooked up with the Addicks as they continue their fitness work.

Martin has played 282 League One matches in a career which has taken in spells at Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Tranmere Rovers and Derby County.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson wants to bring in a stopper as he has no experienced number one on his books.

Winger Cameron Stewart is another free agent who is with the Addicks for their week-long stay in Ireland.