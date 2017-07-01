Frank De Boer the second Dutch superstar to join Crystal Palace – but he’ll be looking for more longevity and impact than Edgar Davids

Crystal Palace have gone Dutch before Frank De Boer’s arrival, but it has to be hoped this time around it is more successful.

The Eagles had a packed room of media at Monday’s official announcement that the serial-

winning former Holland international had replaced Sam Allardyce as manager.

It has kind of been forgotten but the South London club had a genuine global Oranje star sign for them just months after exiting administration in 2010 – Edgar Davids.

The dreadlocked bulldog of a midfielder penned a pay-as-you-play deal with the Eagles. But even looking through his trademark tinted glasses he was horribly off the pace and left just three months later.

Davids’ powers were on the wane. That doesn’t apply to De Boer, who becomes the first permanent foreign appointment to the SE25 hotseat.

The overriding message to come out after parading the former Ajax and Inter Milan man was that Palace need to switch their approach as they head into a fifth straight season in the Premier League.

Chairman Steve Parish talked about the club’s struggles at home – and a shift away from flashing the chequebook to pull away from trouble – as reasons for a rethink.

“It’s a simple problem to me, eighth or ninth in the league away from home, third bottom in the league at home. We need to find a way of breaking down teams that give us the ball.

“The technical detail is Frank’s world, but if teams give us the ball, typically we lose. If we give them the ball we beat them and that’s top teams as well.”

Of course there would not have been a change in tactics if Allardyce had not opted to step down.

Palace took 27 points from his 24 games, if averaged out over a season that would be a total of 46 – easily enough to stay up.

The Eagles have counterpunched efficiently ever since winning promotion, and that includes Ian Holloway scaling back grander plans to make sure they did not miss out altogether on the Championship play-offs in 2013.

Tony Pulis’ record was even more impressive – 41 points from 27 matches. Again, if you apply that as an average it would see Palace amass 57 points over a 38-fixture campaign. His West Bromwich Albion team were 10th last season.

Both Allardyce and Pulis have never been relegated. There is a successful formula in place – which is not dependent on dominating possession – so why change it? Palace look set to strike out in a different direction.

De Boer has had major success at Ajax – so much so that Liverpool unsuccessfully tried to lure him to England during that period. He is the only boss in Eredivisie history to win four consecutive titles, achieving the feat in his first four seasons.

He will be tasked with bringing more young talent through to the Palace first-team. There is little doubt that becomes trickier in the English top-flight where clubs tend to spend, spend and spend.

It is too simplistic to suggest he will transplant his Ajax methods to South London. And his own comments suggest that.

“It is not that I want to play 4-3-3 because that is famous at Ajax’s academy,” he said.

“The intensity of the game is different.

“In Holland we have 24-year-olds that you see as old. A 24-year-old guy in the Premier League is young. That’s the difference. That’s why the intensity is much higher – it is stronger and more skillful.

“It’s a higher level, that’s normal if you compare the money and the difference between the leagues.

“What I’m standing for is trying to play dominant football, if we don’t have the ball we want it back as soon as possible. If you get that kind of energy it is nice for players but also nice for fans. But that is not to be naive.”

Whether Palace have those youngsters both technically and physically ready to gatecrash the first-team squad is a contentious point. Sullay Kaikai has looked the most likely to make the jump but followed an impressive loan at League One Shrewsbury Town with a struggle for matches last season at Brentford in the Championship.

The last academy product to deliver was Wilfried Zaha. Jonny Williams, who excited when he broke onto the scene before a succession of injuries, signed a contract extension this month.

There is no reason why such a rich hunting ground for talent can’t produce more.

“It is believing if you are a good player I can train with the staff from the first-team,” said De Boer. “When I came back to Ajax I did the same. Under Martin Jol [his

predecessor] that feeling was a little bit lost. It is a nice, positive reaction for the academy. They need to see, hey, it is not only buying players. It is important to give them that prospect.”

De Boer has had time to reflect on a whirlwind 85-day spell in charge of Inter. But talk of a football DNA being implemented at Palace, Parish keen on an “evolution”, still comes back to results. The brutal change in finances for dropping into the Championship is why

managers are an endangered species in the Premier League.

De Boer hit the nail on the head towards the end of a 55 minute-long press conference.

“You can sit here now and say that I am the right man but in six months you can shake hands and that’s it – it is impossible to say. But he [Parish] is positive and I am

positive. I like not to have a short-term policy. In my eyes it is a long-term policy. But the road is sometimes bumpy. You want a straight line to the goal of where you want to go, everyone does. But it is not that easy.”