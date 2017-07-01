Brixton cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain: Lawrence Okolie needs to step up in class before he faces me

Isaac Chamberlain has told Lawrence Okolie he needs to improve his fight record if he wants a domestic clash.

Unbeaten Vauxhall cruiserweight Chamberlain, 23, is 7-0 since turning professional in 2015 and faces Ryan Crawford at Greenwich’s 02 on Saturday night.

Matchroom Boxing’s show – billed as Summertime Brawl – also features Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman in an English title fight.

A number of prospects are on the card and that includes Okolie, who boxed for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

Matchroom are building up Okolie as an emerging star. But former Southern Area belt-holder Chamberlain is not impressed.

“Nothing ever gets given to you,” he said. “You can have a facade and get things handed to you, but I believe the cream always rises to the top.

“Amateur and professional boxing are two different sports. What happens when you go past three rounds for the first time? It is when you get past six rounds that you start to get used to your opponent’s rhythm. His punchpower isn’t as hard as the first round, the fatigue starts and you need to go that little bit extra to win.

“He [Okolie] has only had three fights – he hasn’t fought anyone. He wouldn’t get sanctioned for a title and secondly he has to fight at least the guys I’ve beaten. I’ve had some serious fights already in my short career.

“He is ranked number 30 in Boxing News and I’m in the top-10. I’m not going to fight him in a stupid fourrounder for £5,000. That doesn’t make any sense. My plans are up to my team and my uncle [Ted Bami, a former European champion]. I don’t make those decisions.

“He has knocked out a couple of bums and casual fans say ‘I think you should fight Chamberlain’. You can’t really listen too much to social media.

“I want a British title fight by the end of this year. Matty Askin has the belt. It is a goal I can achieve.”

Chamberlain has been sparring with Poland’s Mateusz Masternak.

“He is ranked number four in the world. His training camp was an amazing experience, it opened my eyes about a lot – how he conducted himself, the discipline shown and how he trained.

“He has a warm-up where they play basketball – there is a court in the gym. After that comes jogging, sparring and then more basketball to warm down. It is really different.”

Chamberlain is back at the 02 for the first time since he clearly outpointed 59-fight veteran Moses Matovu on his debut. It is hard to see Uxbridge’s Crawford – on a winless three-bout streak which has dropped his record to 2-2-1 – causing an upset.

“I’ve been working to get another fight at the 02,” said Chamberlain. “That is a little achievement.”

Chamberlain’s biggest win to date was fighting through the pain of a dislocated shoulder to outpoint Wadi Camacho for the Southern Area belt, which he has since vacated.

“He’s talking about a rematch but there is literally no point,” said the South Londoner. “I’m looking past that. Imagine me with two good arms – I’d knock him out this time.”