Greenwich council boss urgently exploring sprinkler provision for towers

Column by Cllr Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council

The past fortnight we have all been shocked by more devastating loss of life in our city. My thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington and the cowardly act of terror in Finsbury Park. The latter, coming so soon after the Westminster Bridge, Manchester Arena and London Bridge attacks, is another attempt to divide London and its values of tolerance, freedom and solidarity – but it will not succeed. As a city, we have been steadfast and united in the face of these terrible events and we will continue to be because, as the late Jo Cox MP said, we have far more in common than that which divides us and we celebrated this sentiment in full at the Great Get Together this weekend.

The fire at Grenfell Tower has shocked us all to the core, that a fire could cause that level of devastation and loss of life in 2017. Since the fire we have been working tirelessly to reassure our own residents of their safety. We have carried out extensive checks of all of our tower blocks and can assure residents that none use the type of cladding that was used at Grenfell. All of our blocks are compliant with fire safety regulations and have up to date fire risk assessments. We are in constant contact with both the government and London Fire Brigade so we can respond immediately to any changes in fire safety advice that come out of this terrible tragedy. Our highest priority is the safety of our residents so we are urgently exploring how we can provide sprinklers in our blocks and are expecting the government to contribute to these costs.

All of our 93 high rise blocks have fire compartmentalisation built into their structure to control the spread of fire and smoke which should ensure that flames do not spread to other flats. We have also worked hand-in-hand with the London Fire Brigade on a comprehensive fire upgrade programme for our high rise blocks over recent years.

You can visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk<http://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk> for the latest Fire Safety information and we have set up a special email address and phone number for anyone with concerns about fire safety – fire-safety@royalgreenwich.gov.uk<mailto:fire-safety@royalgreenwich.gov.uk> and 020 8921 6383.

I am pleased that last week Cabinet approved the Charlton Riverside masterplan which will enable us to move forward with our exciting vision to transform this area. This includes ultimately building around 7,000 new homes, enhancing Barrier Park, improving links from Charlton Village and Maryon Wilson Park to the waterfront and establishing a new public transport link.

Last week cabinet also approved a two-year contract extension to our children’s centres. Our centres are a lifeline to many families so I am proud that we are continuing to invest in them at a time when many centres around the country are being forced to close due to cuts. Greenwich was ranked first nationally in 2016 for the percentage of children achieving a good level of development at age 5 and by keeping our children’s centres open we are continuing to provide valuable support to families.

Thank you to everyone who attended Saturday’s Great Get Together and Armed Forces Day event. I’m sure that you’ll agree that it was a brilliant day out for all the family. I was very pleased to see so many people celebrate our strong community spirit at a time when it’s more important than ever for our communities to come together.

Finally, a reminder that our Better Together sessions have returned with the first taking place in Eltham last week. This time around there is a focus on regeneration so by coming along and giving your input you can really make a difference to the future of our borough. Find out more and register to attend by visiting www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/bettertogether<http://www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/bettertogether> or calling 020 8921 5585.