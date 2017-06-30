John Singer Sargent’s outdoor watercolours feature in Dulwich show

Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

Last week Dulwich Picture Gallery unveiled an exhibition of 80 watercolours by John Singer Sargent, better known as one of the most iconic portraitists of the last nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Born to American parents and trained as an artist in Paris, John Singer Sargent made his name as a society portrait painter in London in the latter part of the nineteenth century. Inspired by painters like Velázquez he painted individual portraits and family scenes, always with a meticulous attention to detail but with a fluidity in his use of paint, and always revealing something of the psychology of his subjects. What is far less well known about Sargent is that, soon after 1900, he exchanged his indoor studio for the open air and embarked on a series of watercolours.

The technique of painting rapidly outdoors, to capture natural light in a scene, is far more readily associated with the French Impressionists than with the world of society portraiture in London, but it comes as no surprise to discover that Sargent knew Monet. The two painted together at Giverny near Paris, Sargent had bought work by Monet, and he painted a now famous scene of Monet at work in the style of the French painter. One of the principle tenets of Impressionists is the depiction of light, and Sargent’s first biographer Evan Charteris wrote “to live with Sargent’s water-colours is to live with sunshine captured and held.”

Dulwich Picture Gallery’s exhibition of works from the period is co-curated by his grand-nephew Richard Ormond (perhaps best known in Greenwich as a former director of the National Maritime Museum). Ormond said, “In Sargent’s watercolours we see his zest for life and his pleasure in the act of painting. The fluency and sensuality of his paint surfaces, and his wonderful command of light, never cease to astonish us.”

However, as much as Sargent drew on the light, airy, rapid style of the Impressionists he was also influenced by the rapid growth of photography. While studio based portrait photography had been threatening the dominance of the painted portrait for decades, the advent of the twentieth century saw the release of portable cameras that (for those who could afford them) made photography a public pastime. The greatest impact on the history of painting brought about by the public use of photography can be seen in an increasing disregard for formal framing. Snapshot photography meant unusual angles, close-ups, fragments of subjects rather than carefully positioned sitters, cluttered landscapes rather than orchestrated outdoor scenes, and this proved a revelation to painters.

Featured in the exhibition, Sargent’s ‘Italian sailing vessels at anchor’ sets the boats higher in the frame than you would expect, cutting off the masts of the leading ship. For ‘The lady with the umbrella’ the painter presents a foreshortened and contorted image of his subject with her dress disappearing beyond the lower edge of the frame and her umbrella cut off by the upper edge, but her gaze, straight out of the painting to the viewer, is captivating.

These works are a far cry from the mannered construction of classic nineteenth century society portraits, but with their love of light and the clear pleasure that the artist took in painting them, they are all the more arresting for it.