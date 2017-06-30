Friday, June 30, 2017
Charlton close to deal for Chelsea youngster

By Richard Cawley -
Jay DaSilva, England

Charlton are set to sign Chelsea youngster Jay Dasilva on a season-long loan – but his international commitments may delay the deal.

The teenager put in some eye-catching displays at the end of his last stay in SE7 after initially taking time to adjust to senior football following his January switch.

Dasilva is a key part of the England under-19 squad which is playing in the European Championship in Georgia, captaining Keith Downing’s side. They kick off their campaign against Bulgaria on Monday before facing Holland and Germany on July 6 and 9.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson said: “We’re very close to an agreement. We’ve worked very hard on that with Chelsea in the last few weeks.

