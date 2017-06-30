Friday, June 30, 2017
Palace chairman reveals how Ibiza meeting ended any doubts about De Boer’s credentials to be new Eagles boss

Steve Parish during the press conference at Beckenham Training Ground, Kent. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday June 26, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Steve Parish has revealed how a meeting with Frank De Boer in Ibiza blew away any doubts about him becoming Crystal Palace boss.

Eagles chairman Parish and chief scout Tim Coe flew out to interview the former Ajax and Inter Milan manager.

“We went there with some concerns,”  the Palace chief told eagles.cpfc.co.uk. “We went in probably 50/50 it was a possibility, and came out with Frank at the top of the pile.

“We went over a presentation that Frank had done. It was about him playing-wise, I didn’t need to be told too much about that, and what he had done managing at Ajax along with what happened at Inter. Tim came with me, he was involved in the process all the way through. He did a fantastic job categorising managers.

“We’re talking about an evolution. Trying to find a plan B. We were third from bottom for home form last season and eighth or ninth best away. For two seasons it has been a similar pattern.

“Most importantly, how do we get some of our academy players in the team? How do we get youth through? That is what Frank is all about.”

Parish was also impressed that De Boer’s agent rang before a link emerged in the national media about him being a target for another club.

“When you see a story two or three days after meeting you feel you are being manipulated,” said Parish. “His agent told me ‘we are not going to go there, we are not interested’. It was a big club. That big a commitment meant everything to us.”

